United Infrastructure secures place on SGN framework to deliver the next phase of UK gas network investment

United Infrastructure has been appointed by SGN to help deliver the next phase of investment in the gas network that supplies millions of homes and businesses across Scotland and the South of England.

As part of SGN’s GD3 programme – a long-term plan to maintain, upgrade and improve the gas network over the next five years – United Infrastructure has been selected as one of the trusted contractors that will compete to deliver major engineering and construction projects.

The programme will see ageing gas infrastructure replaced, networks upgraded to improve safety and reliability, and new infrastructure developed to help support the UK’s transition to a lower-carbon future.

United Infrastructure has secured places on both the Design & Build and Mechanical & Civils categories, meaning it can bid for projects ranging from the early design stages through to construction and installation.

The appointment builds on the company’s successful relationship with SGN during the previous investment programme and expands the range of services it can provide.

Benn Cotterell, Operations Director at United Infrastructure, said:

“We’re delighted to have been selected to support SGN’s next investment programme.

This appointment reflects the expertise of our people and the trusted relationship we’ve built with SGN over many years. It also gives us the opportunity to support projects from initial design through to construction, helping deliver safe, reliable infrastructure for the communities SGN serves.

We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership and helping deliver the improvements that will keep the gas network safe, resilient and ready for the future.”

The appointment reinforces United Infrastructure’s position as a trusted infrastructure delivery partner and supports its continued growth across the UK’s utilities sector.

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