Powering Britain’s Net Zero Future: Balfour Beatty Secures £325m Scottish Superhub Project

Balfour Beatty has strengthened its position at the forefront of the UK’s electricity infrastructure transformation after securing a £325m contract to deliver a major new transmission hub in Aberdeenshire that will play a critical role in connecting the next generation of renewable energy projects.

Awarded by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), the contract will see Balfour Beatty construct the Netherton Hub, one of the largest and most strategically important electricity transmission developments currently planned in Scotland. The project forms part of the UK’s ongoing investment in strengthening the national grid to support increasing volumes of clean, homegrown renewable energy.

The two-year contract has been awarded through SSEN’s Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment Offshore Framework and builds upon Balfour Beatty’s existing involvement at the site, having previously been appointed to undertake enabling works.

Located in Aberdeenshire, the Netherton Hub will become a key component of Scotland’s expanding transmission network, helping to connect offshore wind farms and other renewable energy generation projects while improving energy security and supporting the UK’s transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Under the contract, Balfour Beatty will deliver extensive earthworks and major civil engineering infrastructure across the site. The development will include five large platforms designed to accommodate two electrical substations and three converter stations, together with an operational base and supporting infrastructure required to manage one of the country’s most significant grid investment programmes.

Construction activity is expected to support more than 800 jobs at its peak, providing a significant economic boost to the region. In addition, Balfour Beatty has committed to ensuring that at least five per cent of its workforce on the project will comprise apprentices and graduates, helping to develop the next generation of engineering and construction professionals.

The award reflects the rapidly growing demand for specialist contractors capable of delivering complex energy infrastructure as network operators continue to invest billions of pounds in upgrading Britain’s electricity transmission system. As offshore wind generation expands and electricity demand rises through the electrification of transport, heating and industry, major transmission hubs such as Netherton will become increasingly vital to maintaining a resilient and flexible national grid.

Philip Hoare, Group Chief Executive of Balfour Beatty, said the Netherton Hub will play a pivotal role in enabling the delivery of secure, homegrown, low-carbon power at scale, supporting the UK’s long-term energy security while accelerating progress towards Net Zero.

The project also highlights the growing importance of Scotland within the UK’s renewable energy landscape, where significant investment in transmission infrastructure is essential to unlock the full potential of offshore wind resources and support future economic growth.

As construction progresses, the Netherton Hub is expected to become a cornerstone of Britain’s evolving energy network, providing the infrastructure needed to connect clean electricity generation with homes, businesses and industries across the UK for decades to come.

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