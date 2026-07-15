West Fraser quantifies the climate benefits of choosing timber in building design

West Fraser’s 2025 Sustainability Report is bringing new clarity to the role timber can play in reducing the climate impact of buildings, revealing that the use of wood products helped avoid an estimated 19.8 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions in 2025. The figure comes from the company’s latest analysis of “displacement”, the measurable emissions avoided when timber is used instead of more carbon-intensive materials such as steel and concrete.

This growing body of evidence arrives at a crucial moment for the construction sector, where attention is increasingly shifting beyond operational energy use to the full lifecycle impact of buildings. Scope 3 emissions, which include those generated across the supply chain, from material production through to end-of-life, often account for a significant share of a building’s total carbon footprint. By quantifying the emissions avoided through material substitution, West Fraser is helping to illustrate how early design decisions can shape these outcomes.

The 19.8 million tonnes of CO₂e figure highlights the scale of opportunity. Rather than focusing solely on reducing emissions within manufacturing processes, the report points to the broader system-level benefit of choosing lower-carbon materials in the first place. Timber, as a renewable material that requires less energy to produce than traditional construction materials, offers a practical pathway to reduce embodied carbon while maintaining performance and structural integrity.

For architects, engineers and other specifiers, the findings provide a stronger, evidence-based foundation for selecting timber as part of a low-carbon design strategy. As whole-life carbon assessments become more widely adopted across the built environment, the ability to demonstrate reduced Scope 3 emissions is becoming increasingly important, not only for meeting regulatory requirements, but also for satisfying client expectations and aligning with net-zero commitments.

The report also reinforces a shift in thinking across the industry, that decarbonisation will depend as much on smarter material choices as on technological innovation. By capturing and communicating the impact of displacement, West Fraser’s analysis moves the conversation forward, helping stakeholders better understand how the materials specified today will influence emissions over decades to come.

As pressure mounts on the construction sector to deliver meaningful carbon reductions, timber is emerging as a credible and scalable solution. West Fraser’s latest findings contribute to a growing consensus that, when sourced responsibly and used effectively, wood products can play a critical role in reducing the climate impact of buildings, particularly in addressing the often overlooked Scope 3 emissions that define their full environmental footprint.

For further information, call 01786 812 921 or visit Uk.westfraser.com

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