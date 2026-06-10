West Fraser and Kirkwood Timber Frame strengthen partnership to support UK offsite construction growth

A strong and reliable supply chain is essential to the continued growth of offsite construction in the UK, and the collaboration between West Fraser and Kirkwood Timber Frame Ltd is a clear example of how aligned partnerships are helping to deliver high-quality timber buildings at scale.

Founded in August 2021, Kirkwood Timber Frame has quickly established itself as a dynamic manufacturer of open and closed panel timber frame systems, supplying projects across Scotland, the Highlands and Islands, and Northern England, with reach extending across the wider UK. Today, the business produces around 1,000 plots per year, serving a diverse client base including self-builders, SME developers, housing associations, and national housebuilders. Since partnering with West Fraser in 2023, Kirkwood has standardised on the manufacturer’s panel products, embedding them across its offsite production process. According to Managing Director, Malcolm Thomson, this has been key to maintaining quality and consistency at scale. “West Fraser supplies all our OSB and chipboard flooring. Their products run right through everything we produce – it’s fundamental to our system,” he said.

SterlingOSB Zero plays a central structural role within Kirkwood’s systems, used in wall panels, roof applications, floor and roof cassettes. Its consistent performance and reliability support the precision manufacturing environment required for timber frame construction. Alongside this, CaberDek is also used across floor cassette systems, offering a robust, moisture-resistant decking solution with a built-in protective layer, reducing on-site labour, and protecting floors during installation. The products are delivered directly into Kirkwood’s manufacturing facility, where they are incorporated into factory-built kits before being transported to developments across Scotland and Northern England. These systems are used in a wide range of applications, including residential housing, care homes, sports pavilions and community buildings. Included among the company’s recent work, Kirkwood also contributed to the DIY SOS project in Manchester, helping to expand the Joshua Tree Family Centre in Cheshire, doubling the size of the facility to better support families affected by childhood cancer.

Kirkwood Timber Frame’s Craighill development

Kirkwood’s supply relationship with West Fraser is managed through both direct engagement, working with Nigel Morris, and through merchant partners including Jewson and Huws Gray, ensuring a consistent and flexible procurement route. The collaboration was further showcased during the Timber Learning Journey, an industry initiative supported by the Structural Timber Association (STA). Designed to provide a holistic understanding of the timber supply chain, the programme brings together industry professionals to explore each stage of the process – from responsibly sourced raw materials through to manufacturing and installation. As part of the tour, participants visited both West Fraser and Kirkwood Timber Frame, gaining first-hand insight into how engineered wood panels are produced and then transformed into complete timber frame systems.

“It really shows how everything connects,” Thomson added. “You see the materials being made, and then how they become finished structures ready for site. With the number of kits we’re producing, everything has to work together,” said Thomson. “West Fraser products allow us to deliver consistently, project after project.”

For further information, call 01786 812 921 or visit Uk.westfraser.com

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