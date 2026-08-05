Award-Winning Interior Designer Mia Karlsson-Matthews Joins Fit Out Awards UK 2026 Judging Panel

The Fit Out Awards UK 2026 has strengthened its expert judging panel with the appointment of acclaimed interior designer Mia Karlsson-Matthews, Founder and Director of Mia Karlsson Interior Design, as preparations continue for one of the UK’s leading celebrations of excellence across the fit out and interiors sector.

Based in London, Karlsson-Matthews brings more than 20 years of award-winning design experience to the judging process, having built an internationally recognised practice renowned for creating bespoke residential interiors that combine Scandinavian functionality with contemporary luxury.

Originally from Sweden, she established Mia Karlsson Interior Design in 2004, developing a distinctive design philosophy centred on intelligent space planning, craftsmanship and timeless interiors. Since then, the studio has successfully completed more than 300 residential projects, earning a reputation for delivering highly personalised environments that balance aesthetics with practical living.

Her work has featured extensively in leading interior design publications, reflecting the studio’s consistent commitment to quality and innovation across a diverse portfolio of high-end residential commissions.

Karlsson-Matthews also brings strong academic and professional credentials to the judging panel. She holds a first-class degree in Interior Design and Technology and is a prominent member of the British Institute of Interior Design (BIID). As a former BIID Board Director, she has also played an influential role in supporting the continued development of professional standards across the UK’s interior design and interior architecture sectors.

Her appointment further strengthens an already distinguished judging panel for the Fit Out Awards UK 2026, which brings together leading experts from across architecture, workplace design, sustainability, academia and the wider built environment.

The awards programme features 32 categories recognising excellence across every aspect of the fit out industry, including commercial office fit out projects, hospitality, healthcare, retail, residential and conservation, alongside awards celebrating sustainability, collaboration, product innovation and overall project delivery.

Karlsson-Matthews joins Judging Coordinator Ann-Marie Aguilar of IWBI alongside Vanessa Brady of SBID, Vyvyan Byrne of VB Design, Dr Eshrar Latif of Cardiff University, Giuseppe Parito of Studio Seilern Architects, Professor Robert Schmidt III of Loughborough University and Lydia Szewczyk of IWBI.

For the construction, architecture and interior fit out sectors, the awards continue to showcase the outstanding talent, innovation and technical expertise shaping the UK’s built environment. The appointment of experienced industry professionals such as Mia Karlsson-Matthews reinforces the awards’ commitment to recognising projects that demonstrate exceptional quality, creativity and excellence in design and delivery.

The Fit Out Awards UK 2026 will culminate in a gala ceremony on 24 September 2026 at the Park Plaza London Riverbank, where the industry’s leading designers, contractors, architects and suppliers will come together to celebrate the year’s most outstanding achievements in fit out and interior design.

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