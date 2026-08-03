Thriving innovation cluster highlights regeneration success in Glasgow’s East End

Three businesses in the same building in the east end of Glasgow have been named in the Sunday Times Fast Growth 50, underlining the impact of regeneration efforts by Clyde Gateway in attracting innovative, high-growth businesses to the area.

Utopi, Acumen Cyber, and Morris & Spottiswood are all based at EastWorks in Dalmarnock, a project spearheaded by regeneration company Clyde Gateway. They were all named in the Sunday Times list which required an average annual growth in revenue of at least 20 per cent across the two most recent financial years.

Scottish Government minister, Tom Arthur, visited the businesses to see the impact of place-based investment in supporting business expansion and job creation.

EastWorks, a former Victorian gas purifier shed, was transformed by Clyde Gateway and completed in 2023 and partly funded by the Scottish Government. Today, the building is fully let and also home to Red Tree @ EastWork, a flexible office workspace, Simera Sense which works in the space sector, and café Vin 18, creating a vibrant ecosystem for high growth innovation.

Utopi is the multi award-winning intelligence platform for transforming building performance, purpose-built for PBSA. Across 85,000 beds and 13 countries, the platform turns real-time room-level data into proven energy savings, compliance certainty, and enhanced asset value.

Acumen Cyber is headquartered at EastWorks and provides 24/7 managed cyber security services through its Security Operations Centre (SOC), supporting businesses across the UK and Ireland with threat detection, incident response and cyber resilience.

Founded in Glasgow in 1925, Morris & Spottiswood is one of the UK’s leading construction, fit-out, refurbishment and building services groups. The independently owned business delivers projects across the commercial, public and residential sectors through a portfolio of specialist companies, employing thousands of staff across the UK.

Situated next to Dalmarnock railway station, EastWorks is part of Clyde Gateway’s ambitious plans to make Dalmarnock Cross a focal point for an emerging mixed-use neighbourhood, combining new homes and commercial space with world-class innovation facilities.

Martin McKay and Tom Arthur inspect the work of Simera Sense.

Tom Arthur, Minister for Business and Fair Work, said:

“Backed by the Scottish Government, Clyde Gateway has been a huge success in regenerating the east end of Glasgow and Rutherglen, creating a vibrant place to live, work and play.

“These companies are real proof of the success story this regeneration has been. This building was once derelict and on contaminated land. Now, it is home to some of Scotland’s fastest growing and most innovative businesses. It was a pleasure to see the important work they are doing.”

Martin McKay, Chief Executive at Clyde Gateway, added:

“Bringing high growth, innovative companies to Clyde Gateway is central to regeneration that is focused on people, place and jobs. Clusters like these are the future of the Scottish economy and we are delighted that they have put down roots here in Dalmarnock. Funding from the Scottish Government and our other partners, Glasgow City Council, South Lanarkshire Council and Scottish Enterprise, has played a key part in making this happen.

“EastWorks is now part of a revitalised Dalmarnock Cross, with a new station, greenspace, hundreds of new homes, high quality commercial space, and a Lidl supermarket opening soon. Combined, this has created a vibrant and connected community.”

Jonathan Trower, Chief Revenue Officer, at Utopi, said:

“Being recognised by the Sunday Times as one of the fastest growing companies in the country is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. It was great to welcome the minister to EastWorks today to see this work in action.

“Moving here a few years ago is symbolic of the growth journey that we have been on. We were the first organisation to move in and it’s been great to watch EastWorks evolve into a thriving cluster of cutting edge, high growth businesses.”

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