Beyond Housing partners with 0800 to improve efficiency to over 500 homes

More than 500 homes across North Yorkshire and Tees Valley are set to receive energy efficiency home improvements, making them warmer, more efficient and lowering energy bills for residents.

The programme of works will include retrofit assessments and upgrades such as cavity wall and loft insulation, improved ventilation, installation of smart thermostats, low-energy lighting and more.

Beyond Housing has partnered with heating and renewable specialists, 0800 Repair, who have recently won a number of contracts with housing association and local authority clients including Home Group, North Star Housing Group, Northumberland County Council and Gateshead Borough Council.

The 12-month contract, with an option to extend for a further one year, was awarded to the Houghton-le-Spring headquartered company through the CHIC Framework (Communities and Housing Investment Consortium) via a direct award.

Work is due to start this week with selected homes in Scarborough and Whitby and Michael Pallister, Operations Director at 0800 Repair, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Beyond Housing on this energy efficiency contract, which extends our excellent working relationship of delivering cavity wall insulation to homes. Our experienced team are looking forward to working in residents homes to deliver these improvements.

“As part of the agreement, we are also committed to delivering social value, including educational workshops in schools located within the communities where we are carrying out home improvement works.”

Jamie Whitaker, Asset Sustainability Manager at, said: “Beyond Housing is delighted to be partnering with 0800 Repair on our largest energy efficiency improvement programme to date, supporting the forthcoming Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards by 2030.

“The project will improve more than 500 homes across Tees Valley and North Yorkshire, with measures including loft and wall insulation, energy-efficient lighting, smart heating controls and more. By improving the energy performance of our homes, we aim to help customers reduce energy consumption, lower their household bills and enjoy warmer, healthier living environments.

“We look forward to working closely with 0800 Repair to deliver meaningful and lasting benefits for our customers and communities.”

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