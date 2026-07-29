VIVID welcomes NFDC members to New Milton affordable homes scheme

Councillors from New Forest District Council (NFDC), including its Portfolio Holder for Housing, visited VIVID’s new housing development in New Milton on Friday to see progress on 17 new affordable homes.

The homes are being built on land adjacent to Milton Barns on Gore Road and are being delivered by leading housing association VIVID, in partnership with local contractor Glossbrook. The development will provide 14 houses and 3 flats for social rent.

The scheme, which is being delivered with grant funding support from Homes England, was visited by Councillor Steve Davies, who holds responsibility for housing on New Forest District Council’s Cabinet and who serves as one of the local New Milton councillors. He was joined on the visit by fellow local councillor, Councillor Steve Clarke, together with Sophie Sajic, NFDC’s Strategic Director for Housing & Communities.

Mike Shepherd, Chief Investment Officer at VIVID, said: “Strong relationships and partnerships with local councils are key to helping us deliver more affordable homes for customers and respond to the growing housing need in our communities. We know how important a safe, secure and affordable home is, so it’s encouraging to see these new homes taking shape in New Milton. As well as providing much-needed housing, we’re helping to create a good place to live where customers can put down roots, feel part of the community and build a positive future for themselves and their families.”

Councillor Steve Davies, New Forest District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “This development is a significant achievement and highlights the value of partnership working in tackling local housing need. New Forest District Council has been pleased to work as an enabler, to support VIVID in bringing forward this scheme, helping to create high-quality homes that will make a real difference to residents’ lives. These new homes will provide security, opportunity and a strong foundation for individuals and families to build their future, allocated through the Council’s housing register.”

Richard Fooks, Managing Director of Glossbrook Builders added: “We’re proud to be working in partnership with VIVID to deliver this affordable housing development, helping to provide much-needed, high-quality homes for the local community. This project reflects our commitment to building well-designed, sustainable homes that will have a lasting positive impact for future residents. We look forward to successfully delivering the scheme whilst supporting VIVID and their project partners in creating a development that will make a positive and lasting contribution to the local community.”

The homes are expected to be completed by April next year, subject to progress on site. The Gore Road development is one of several VIVID’s delivering across the New Forest, helping more local people access affordable homes.

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