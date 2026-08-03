BW Announces a Series of Senior Leadership Appointments Following Anthony Brown’s Appointment as CEO

BW: Workplace Experts (BW) has announced a series of senior leadership appointments following Anthony Brown’s appointment as CEO, introducing a new organisational structure that strengthens operational leadership, project delivery and people development.

Peter Nagle has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), taking responsibility for project delivery, resourcing, operational performance, process and quality. Having spent 21 years at BW, Peter has built one of the industry’s strongest delivery teams.

Paul Kavanagh becomes Managing Director. Since joining BW in 2010, Paul has delivered many of the company’s most significant projects while building a high-performing team. He will work alongside fellow Managing Director Kevin P’ng.

Rachel Tabone has been appointed People Director after four years of strengthening BW’s leadership capability, culture and talent strategy. She will continue to ensure people remain at the heart of the business as it grows.

Helen Mulligan Lowe becomes Sales Director, leading BW’s sales function. During her nine years at BW, Helen has built many of the company’s strongest consultant relationships and played a key role in its success. She will continue to work closely with the executive team to shape BW’s sales strategy.

Collectively, Peter, Paul, Rachel and Helen represent more than 50 years of service to BW. Their appointments recognise proven leadership and the trust they have earned from clients, colleagues and partners alike.

The new structure builds on the foundations established by Steve Elliott over the past 12 years. While the organisation is evolving, the principles that define the business remain unchanged: the way it wins work, its commitment to Defect Free, the standards it sets and the experience it delivers for clients.

Together, these appointments provide the leadership needed to support BW’s future while preserving the culture, quality and values that have shaped its success.

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