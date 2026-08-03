CBRE to Deliver Integrated Facilities Services for University of Hertfordshire

CBRE has been appointed by the University of Hertfordshire to deliver integrated facilities management (IFM) services across its campus estate, effective 1 August 2026.

The University of Hertfordshire is a leading UK University, recently recognised as a Guardian top 50 UK University, with over 34,000 students and a 1,830,000 sq. ft. campus.

Under the agreement, CBRE will provide a full range of facilities services, including technical maintenance, cleaning, horticulture, waste and pest control. These services will be supported by an integrated, data-led CAFM and helpdesk platform, alongside specialist delivery partners.

A key focus of the partnership will be enhancing the student experience and maintaining a high-performing campus environment. This will include the introduction of a dedicated on-site campus ambassador role, alongside data-driven building management system (BMS) strategies designed to improve energy efficiency, optimise operations and maximise the value of the University’s estate.

The agreement also includes a commitment from CBRE to provide 320 hours of work experience annually for University of Hertfordshire students, with participants receiving a formal reference and an invitation to apply for CBRE’s Next Generation talent scheme.

Ian Grimes, Director of Estates at the University of Hertfordshire, said:

“This partnership marks an important step in how we manage and develop our estate for the benefit of our students, staff and wider community.

CBRE brings strong expertise in integrated facilities management, alongside a focus on innovation and data-led delivery, which will support us in providing a high-quality, responsive campus environment.

We are particularly pleased to see a clear commitment to enhancing the student experience, alongside opportunities for our students to gain valuable work experience and industry insight. We look forward to working together to deliver these improvements over the coming years.”

Jon Benford, Managing Director at CBRE, said:

“We’re extremely proud to partner with the University of Hertfordshire as it redefines the modern university experience. Through this partnership, we will help create a campus environment that supports that ambition – efficient, responsive and centered on the needs of students, staff and visitors.”

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