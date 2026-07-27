Azteca facilities management announces strategic expansion with Liverpool Headquarters at Exchange Flags

Premier regional infrastructure support specialist Azteca Facilities Management (also widely known as Azteca Security) has officially solidified its presence in Merseyside with the launch of its dedicated city-centre hub at the iconic Exchange Flags.

Operating from the Regus Business Centre inside Horton House, the expansion places the firm directly at the heart of Liverpool’s commercial district. The strategic move is designed to support the region’s booming hospitality, retail, and corporate property sectors with a comprehensive suite of bespoke security, maintenance, and asset management services.

Already recognized across the North West for its high-caliber security operations, Azteca’s integrated facilities management framework streamlines multi-site operations for commercial landlords and business owners—handling everything from routine property maintenance to round-the-clock rapid response security.

Stonedale Crescent – Lovell Strand Plaza

Andrew Shields, Director at Azteca Facilities Management, commented:

“Establishing our base at Exchange Flags is a massive milestone for Azteca Facilities Management. Liverpool’s commercial and hospitality sectors are moving at an incredible pace, and businesses need a reliable, agile partner to keep their operations safe, efficient, and compliant.

“By embedding ourselves right here in the heart of the city, our team is perfectly positioned to deliver the responsive, high-quality, and localized support that our clients expect. We’re incredibly excited to deepen our roots in the Liverpool business community and help local venues and commercial spaces thrive.”

The city-centre expansion follows a string of high-profile project wins for Azteca Facilities Management across Liverpool, including working alongside well-known leisure and hospitality operator, JSM Group, on a number of upcoming developments.

In addition, Azteca has been appointed to oversee the installation and security of luxury residential amenities at the Strand Plaza development in the heart of Liverpool city centre, working in partnership with Carrick and Reid.

Finally, Lovell, the well-known housebuilding specialist, has also retained Azteca’s services across several of its new housing developments in the North West of England.

John Muscart, Director at Azteca Facilities Management, added:

“What sets Azteca apart is our commitment to a premium, boutique level of client care—we don’t believe in one-size-fits-all contracts. Having a physical, central presence in Liverpool allows us to be completely hands-on with our clients across Merseyside.

“Our plans are focused entirely on raising the benchmark for facilities management in the region. We are building a highly trained, elite team capable of managing everything from prestigious office complexes to high-stakes corporate assets, ensuring that safety, compliance, and operational excellence are handled seamlessly under one roof.”

The Azteca Facilities Management team is now fully operational at Horton House, Exchange Flags, and available for immediate regional consultation.

For more information see: Azteca Security – Facilities Management

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals