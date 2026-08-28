G F Tomlinson strengthens growth strategy with business development appointment

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson,has bolstered its team with the appointment of Glenn Slater as Business Development Manager.

Glenn joins G F Tomlinson with 31 years’ experience in business development within the construction industry, with a focus on Public Sector Frameworks, and his primary focus will be to drive new business generation and growth for the construction firm across the Midlands and South Yorkshire, while promoting Public Sector Frameworks.

He will support Head of Business Development, Les Needham, and will nurture new and existing client relationships, as well as supporting other teams across the business.

A committee member for the Forum for the Build Environment East Midlands, Glenn also holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Marketing and Management and a Cambridge University Institute for Sustainable Leadership certificate in Business and Climate Change: Towards Net Zero Emissions.

On his new position and joining G F Tomlinson, Glenn said: “I have always thoroughly enjoyed working with construction businesses to positively contribute to their growth and development. I am pleased to be given the opportunity to continue this passion with G F Tomlinson working alongside Les Needham and building our presence across the Midlands and South Yorkshire.

“I’m looking forward to using my decades of experience in this industry to bring a fresh perspective to a long-established business, contributing to the company’s ongoing success.”

Andy Sewards, Chairman at G F Tomlinson, said: “It’s great to have someone of Glenn’s calibre on board. His appointment is pivotal as we embark on the next phase of our company’s growth, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the business development team with Les Needham. Glenn’s invaluable experience and sector knowledge will be key for the whole business, and for driving our initiatives forward.”

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