Norton Rose Fulbright strengthens real estate practice with appointment of new partner

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has strengthened its real estate practice in London with the appointment of Simon Woodcock as a partner.

Simon joins from Goodwin Procter. He advises on a broad range of transactional real estate matters, including direct and indirect investment, landlord and tenant matters, development and asset management. His practice spans multiple asset classes, including office, retail, student accommodation, PRS and industrial.

Simon has significant experience advising investors, developers, asset and fund managers, and financial institutions on high-value UK and pan-European transactions. He brings strong relationships across the real estate sector and a track record of delivering on complex mandates.

His appointment further enhances Norton Rose Fulbright’s real estate offering and supports the firm’s continued growth across key sectors and markets.

David Hawkins, partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, commented:

“Simon is a highly regarded real estate lawyer with an impressive track record advising on major UK and European transactions. His experience, market reputation and client relationships make him an excellent addition to our team.”

Simon Woodcock commented:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s international platform and sector strengths provide a compelling proposition for clients operating in today’s market. I’m excited to join the team and look forward to helping clients deliver their most important real estate projects and investments.”



Simon’s appointment forms part of Norton Rose Fulbright’s continued investment in its real estate practice and reinforces the firm’s ability to support leading investors, developers and institutions on complex transactions.

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