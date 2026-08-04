Gateway 2 Approval Unlocks 182 Affordable Homes at Charlton Riverside

A major affordable housing development in Greenwich has taken a significant step forward after Wembley-based Formation Design and Build secured Gateway 2 approval for Hyde’s 182-home scheme at Charlton Riverside.

The Eastmoor Street project marks Hyde’s first development to successfully navigate the Building Safety Regulator’s enhanced Gateway 2 process, clearing the way for construction to begin on one of the first phases within the wider Charlton Riverside Opportunity Area.

The scheme will deliver 182 affordable homes, with around two-thirds allocated for social rent and the remaining properties made available through affordable home ownership, helping to address the growing demand for high-quality, affordable housing in southeast London.

The development represents the first Hyde-led project within Charlton Riverside, where the housing association has planning consent to deliver around 1,200 new homes alongside commercial space, public realm improvements and enhanced connections to the Thames Path.

Formation Design and Build worked closely with Hyde throughout the Gateway 2 approval process, coordinating the architectural, structural, fire safety and construction information required to satisfy the Building Safety Regulator’s more rigorous design and compliance requirements.

For the construction sector, the successful approval highlights the growing importance of early contractor involvement and integrated project teams in navigating the post-Building Safety Act regulatory environment. Gateway 2 has become a critical milestone for higher-risk residential developments, requiring significantly greater levels of design coordination and technical information before construction can commence.

Sean O’Brien, Chief Executive of Formation Design and Build, said: “This approval demonstrates the value of early and close collaboration between Hyde, Formation Design and Build, and the wider project team.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Hyde, as we move into the construction phase and deliver much-needed affordable homes in Greenwich.”

The Eastmoor Street development also forms part of the long-term regeneration of Charlton Riverside, one of London’s largest Opportunity Areas. Future phases are expected to deliver up to 8,000 new homes, thousands of new jobs and a mix of commercial, community and public spaces, creating a vibrant new riverside neighbourhood while supporting the capital’s housing and economic growth ambitions.

As more higher-risk residential projects progress through the Building Safety Regulator’s approval process, schemes such as Eastmoor Street are helping to establish new benchmarks for design quality, regulatory compliance and collaborative delivery across the UK’s residential construction sector.

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