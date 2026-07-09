The Hill Group and L&Q celebrate completion of transformative Kew Bridge rise development in Brentford

Award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group and leading housing association L&Q have completed Kew Bridge Rise, a landmark regeneration project that has transformed a former brownfield site in Brentford into an exciting new neighbourhood for residents, businesses and the wider community.

Representatives from the project team, including Mark Greenwood, Deputy Regional Director at The Hill Group and Neil Davis, Delivery Director at L&Q, were joined by delivery partners and local stakeholders to mark the successful completion and celebrate the transformation of the former Citroën dealership and workshop site into a thriving new community for Brentford.

Delivered through a joint venture partnership between Hill and L&Q, Kew Bridge Rise has created 441 high-quality studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses across three phases, with 50% of homes available as affordable housing through Shared Ownership and Affordable Rent. The tenure-blind development has been designed for an inclusive and diverse community, meeting local housing needs while providing a range of opportunities for people at different stages of life.

The £90 million project represents a major investment into Brentford, unlocking previously under-utilised land and creating a new destination where people can live, work and connect. Designed by Hawkins Brown, the development comprises five distinctive buildings set within a landscape-led masterplan that responds to the area’s industrial and riverside heritage while creating a contemporary new identity for the local area.

Kew Bridge Rise provides a wide range of new amenities to support community living, including independent cafés and shops, a residents’ gym, a co-working space, a concierge service, a residents’ lounge, landscaped communal areas and play spaces, and a nursery set to open in the future. The development’s public realm has been carefully designed to strengthen connections between the riverside and Brentford town centre, with the unique ‘W’ gateway structure at Starling House creating a welcoming public plaza and a strong sense of arrival.

Sustainability and wellbeing are built into the fabric of the development. Air-source heat pumps, solar panels and EV charging points sit alongside biodiversity measures, including insect hotels. Pedestrian-friendly routes, cycle facilities and considered outdoor spaces also encourage a more active, connected way of life.

As part of Hill and L&Q’s commitment to creating long-term social value, Kew Bridge Rise has delivered more than £64.6 million of measurable impact through employment and skills opportunities, work experience placements and community initiatives. This has included supporting 22 local apprentices, delivering community projects such as improvements to The Rise School’s playground and the donation of a sensory pod to Green Dragon Primary School, as well as supporting local charities and older residents through fundraising, digital skills workshops, wellbeing activities, fitness sessions and creative classes that strengthen community building.

Cain Peters, Regional Managing Director at The Hill Group, comments: “Completing Kew Bridge Rise is a significant milestone for Hill and our partnership with L&Q. This project showcases our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable developments that create vibrant places to live. From transforming a challenging brownfield site into a vibrant new neighbourhood to creating employment opportunities and community benefits, Kew Bridge Rise demonstrates the positive impact of collaborative regeneration.”

David Lewis, Executive Group Director of Property and Investment at L&Q, comments: “Kew Bridge Rise represents our shared ambition with Hill to deliver homes that support people’s aspirations. The development provides a diverse mix of high-quality, affordable, and private homes, alongside spaces and facilities that encourage connection, wellbeing and a strong sense of community. Kew Bridge Rise demonstrates just how essential strong partnerships are to addressing the housing shortage, and we’re delighted to welcome residents into a place that has been designed for people to enjoy for years to come.”

Kew Bridge Rise forms part of the ongoing regeneration of Brentford, reconnecting this important location with its surroundings and creating a new neighbourhood close to Kew Bridge Station. The development builds on Hill and L&Q’s shared commitment to delivering high-quality, mixed-tenure communities across London and the South East.

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