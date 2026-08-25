Housebuilder inspires next generation of construction workers through education programmes

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, is helping to address the construction industry’s skills shortage by investing in the next generation of talent through a programme of careers events and practical skills workshops across the North East.

Throughout the academic year, Keepmoat’s North East social value team, based in Newcastle, has worked with local schools, colleges, apprentices and prospective employees, engaging more than 900 young people across the region and providing opportunities to gain practical insight into careers in construction.

A key part of the programme has been delivered through Keepmoat’s National House Building Council (NHBC) Training Hub at New Tyne West Development Company’sThe Rise development in Scotswood.

The facility provides a dedicated space for apprenticeships, construction careers days, recruitment events and practical training, giving participants the opportunity to see how the skills they are developing translate into real-world construction projects.

A new cohort of bricklaying apprentices recently began their careers with an intensive block of training at the hub, covering the fundamentals of bricklaying, health and safety and the process of obtaining Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) cards.



The training hub has also welcomed groundwork apprentices from Wearmouth Construction and Applebridge, who visited The Rise development to enhance their knowledge and understanding of their vocation.



Geoff Scott, Social Value Manager at Keepmoat North East, explains: “At Keepmoat, we’re proud to support the next generation of young talent across the North East in preparing for long-term career opportunities they’re passionate about. We also understand the construction industry faces a skills shortage, which is why it’s so important that we empower students early and help them understand the breadth of opportunities available.



“By collaborating with local schools and colleges, we are able to help students prepare for the world of work. These partnerships allow Keepmoat to offer tailored opportunities where students can visit live sites and gain hands-on experience in a real-world setting.”



Keepmoat has also worked alongside NHBC to connect prospective apprentices and members of the local community with employers.

At a recent recruitment day, members of the public, prospective apprentices and supply chain employers visited the hub to learn more about opportunities in construction and see current Keepmoat apprentices put their developing bricklaying skills into practice.

Darryl Stewart, Head of Commercial Services at NHBC added: “We’re committed to helping the home-building industry bridge the skills gap and believe strongly in working in partnership with developers to deliver training.

“The UK faces a housing crisis and it’s essential we build more quality homes at pace – that’s why we’re investing £100 million to train up to 3,000 new apprentices every year and are creating 12 new multi skill training hubs across the UK.

“The NHBC Training Hub at The Rise development in Scotswood is an effective, collaborative partnership with Keepmoat designed to immerse apprentices in a realistic working environment. This initiative is equipping the next generation of skilled site workers with hands-on experience to meet the growing demand in the home-building industry.”

New Tyne West Development Company (NTWDC) is the regeneration partnership – comprising Newcastle City Council and Keepmoat – behind The Rise development, in Scotswood.

The partnership has plans to build 1,800 mixed-tenure homes in the west end of the city and has, to date, delivered over 750 new homes. Works on the latest phase of housing started last year.

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

To find out more please visit: www.keepmoat.com/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals