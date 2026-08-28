Incorporating Solar Into Modern Leisure Centre Construction Projects

Leisure centres have incredibly high energy demands, particularly during the day. Because of this, many facilities choose to install solar panels to reduce costs and stay resilient against volatile energy prices, as well as show their commitment to sustainability – something consumers are now prioritising more than ever before.

Solar panels are one of the most popular forms of renewable energy for leisure centres thanks to their vast, flat roofs which are ideal for solar PV systems. Since things like pool pumps, HVAC systems, and lighting create such a consistently high demand for energy, generating on-site electricity is typically an incredibly worthwhile investment.

The layout of a PV system and the number of panels used is dependent on many factors, and older buildings are often limited. New buildings, however, have a unique opportunity to tailor their solar panel installations to their actual energy requirements and construct a building that is well equipped to deal with solar PV systems.

With that in mind, here are just a few ways in which solar for leisure centres can be integrated during construction to maximise energy generation and investment returns.

Roof Design

Leisure centres typically have large, flat roofs making them ideal for solar PV installation. However, potential obstructions, like ventilation systems, heat pumps, and access routes can have an impact on usable space. Access for maintenance is particularly important, both for safety and regulatory compliance, and roof orientation can influence the annual solar yield and panel placement. All of these factors play an important role in determining the overall system layout and design.

By considering all of these requirements prior to construction, architects, engineers, and contractors can incorporate solar PV into the design of the roof from the start, maximising panel coverage and making the most out of the available roof space.

Electrical Infrastructure

A building’s electrical infrastructure is important to weigh up, too. The proposed PV system should take into account the possibility of future energy technologies, such as electric vehicle charging, to help futureproof the development and reduce additional costs later down the line.

Maximising Energy Generation is Key

By thinking about the requirements of solar PV systems during the design and construction of leisure centres, rather than adding them on post-build, businesses can optimise the efficiency of their panels, reduce energy costs and reliance on grid-supplied power, and maximise the long-term value of their investment.