Lendlord Q3 data shows 45.1% of UK buy-to-let is company-owned, rising to 57.6% for large landlords

Property management and finance platform Lendlord has published Q3 2026 buy-to-let ownership data, showing that 45.1% of UK BTL ownership is company-held, compared with 54.9% held privately. Among landlords with 20 or more properties, company ownership rises to 57.6%.

The figures, drawn from Lendlord’s Q3 2026 UK BTL Market Report, show that company ownership is already the majority model among larger portfolios, while smaller landlords remain predominantly private.

Key findings from the Q3 2026 data include:

· 45.1% of BTL ownership is through a company; 54.9% is held privately.

· Among landlords with 1-3 properties, 67.1% of ownership is private.

· Among landlords with 20 or more properties, 57.6% of ownership is company-held.

· Company ownership first becomes the larger share in the 11-20 property band.

· The North East is the most corporate market, at 53.5% company-owned.

· Company ownership is also the larger share in Yorkshire & Humberside and Scotland.

The data points to a clear split in how the market is structured. Private ownership still dominates among smaller landlords. Once portfolios reach 11 properties or more, company structures become the typical vehicle. The same pattern appears geographically, with company ownership more established in the North East, Yorkshire & Humberside and Scotland.

The findings form part of Lendlord’s ongoing work to give brokers, landlords and lenders data-led insight into the UK buy-to-let market.

Aviram Shahar, co-founder and CEO of Lendlord, said:

“Company ownership is no longer a niche structure used only at the very top of the market. 45.1% of BTL ownership is already sitting in a company, and among larger portfolios it is the majority model at 57.6%.

“That split matters. Smaller landlords still tend to hold in their own name. Larger landlords, and more of the North, have already moved into companies. Lendlord is the place for landlords to bring portfolio, mortgage and tax data together, stay on top of compliance and manage that shift with confidence.”

More information is available at www.lendlord.io and https://lendlord.io/btl-ownership-insights-q3-2026/.

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