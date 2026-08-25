SCAPE opens procurement for £8 billion national construction framework

Five sector-specific lots set to deliver on client feedback and evolving market dynamics

Up to three partners per lot provide choice and flexibility of delivery partner

Existing SCAPE Construction framework has delivered more than 240 completed projects and 100 live projects

Public sector procurement specialist SCAPE has published the Tender Notice for its next generation SCAPE Construction Works and Services Framework, covering England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The framework offers a fully compliant, actively managed procurement route for public sector organisations, maximising value through the creation of long-term strategic partnerships.

The framework has a total capacity of £8 billion over a four-year period. Fully aligned with the Procurement Act 2023, it is expected to run between 2027 and 2031, with the option of a two-year extension.

Following extensive pre-market engagement with public sector bodies, alongside more than 100 organisations from the construction industry, the next generation framework has strategically evolved in response to client and industry feedback and to reflect the changing needs of the public sector. Providing an accelerated route to market, it will support organisations ranging from local authorities and blue light to housing associations and universities to deliver a range of cross-sectoral projects. These include new build, refurbishment, retrofit and long-term programmes of work.

The framework’s five lots are designed to deliver on precise client requirements, allowing for the development of enduring strategic partnerships between the public sector and contractors. A competitive selection process will allow clients to ask project-specific questions based on their bespoke needs.

To provide greater choice, the framework will appoint three delivery partners per lot in response to market feedback. The five lots are as follows:

Lot 1: Construction Works and Services for projects in England, covering project values from small-scale works through to projects exceeding £500 million, with a total category value of £4 billion.

Lot 2: Residential Construction including Decarbonisation, Retrofit and Maintenance for projects in England, covering project values from small-scale works through to projects exceeding £500 million, with a total category value of £2 billion.

Lot 3: Construction, Housing, Works and Services for projects in Wales, covering project values from small-scale works through to projects exceeding £150 million, with a total category value of £1 billion.

Lot 4: Lower Value Construction, Housing, Works and Services for projects in Northern Ireland valued up to £15 million, with a total category value of £250 million.

Lot 5: Upper Value Construction, Housing, Works and Services for projects in Northern Ireland valued £10 million and above, with a total category value of £750 million.

The re-procurement builds on the strong performance of the current SCAPE Construction Framework, which has supported over 240 completed projects and 100 live projects.

The announcement closely follows the procurement of SCAPE’s £8.5 billion standalone Defence and Complex Environments Framework in August 2026, which was launched following the construction framework’s consultation process. The market engagement indicated strong demand for a dedicated solution focused specifically on defence and complex environments.

All 11 of SCAPE’s current frameworks have achieved Gold Standard verification, reflecting its commitment to collaborative working practices, robust governance and continuous improvement that leads to consistent, high-quality outcomes.

SCAPE framework delivery partners are actively managed, audited and performance monitored against the framework agreement, driving continuous improvement and providing clients greater confidence in project delivery.

Craig Murphy, Director of Frameworks at SCAPE, said:

“Informed by extensive market engagement with both contractors and public sector organisations, SCAPE’s Construction Works and Services Framework responds to an evolved legislative environment alongside demand for greater choice and flexibility over delivery partners.

“Building on the success of our current framework – which has successfully delivered hundreds of often high-profile public sector projects over the last few years – its next generation successor offers no less than five sector-specific lots designed to meet client requirements. Through an actively managed service, the framework aims to deliver exceptional project outcomes across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

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