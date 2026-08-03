McAvoy appointed to Everything Estates framework

McAvoy has been appointed as an approved supplier to the Everything Estates framework, a fast, compliant and flexible procurement solution supporting the delivery of estates services across the public sector.

Available to public sector organisations, devolved administrations and third-sector entities, Everything Estates provides an efficient route to appointing approved suppliers, either directly or through a streamlined mini competition. The framework combines public sector compliance and social value with a commercially focused approach, designed to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and procurement timescales.

McAvoy’s appointment reflects the growing role of offsite manufacturing in helping public sector organisations respond to changing estates requirements. By designing and manufacturing buildings in a controlled factory environment before they are installed on site, offsite solutions can meet both interim and permanent needs, providing a fast, adaptable and high-quality approach.

Ciara McVeigh, Head of Bid Management at McAvoy, said: “Our appointment to the Everything Estates framework provides public sector organisations with a compliant and efficient procurement route to access McAvoy’s adaptable space solutions.

“The ability to appoint suppliers directly can significantly reduce procurement timescales and help organisations respond more quickly to capacity pressures, replace ageing facilities, and deliver new accommodation with greater certainty.

“We look forward to working with public sector partners through the framework and supporting the delivery of buildings that provide long-term value for the communities they serve.”

Claire Delaney, Managing Director of Everything Estates, said: “Quite simply, Everything Estates gives control to our clients by allowing customers to obtain the best value for money based upon their requirements and not those that are pre-determined by the framework operator. It removes unnecessary bureaucracy and creates a time efficient route for procurement, which delivers enhanced ROI for all parties.”

Everything Estates was established by Hornchurch Academy Trust and is operated by Place Group Limited, which has over 25 years of experience supporting innovation and social value in the public sector. Further information about the framework is available at www.place-group.com

For more information on McAvoy frameworks, please visit: https://www.mcavoygroup.com/who-we-are/frameworks-collaboration/

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