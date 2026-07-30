GB Bank provides £20.5m structured funding facility to support acquisition of 214-unit residential portfolio

GB Bank has provided a £20.5m structured funding facility to support a specialist funding partner in the acquisition of a 214-unit residential portfolio in the North West.

Working closely with the funding partner, GB Bank established a bespoke structure designed to support the transaction while meeting the commercial objectives of all parties.

The facility was structured at 75% LTV with an agreed exit strategy involving the division of the portfolio across four SPVs to facilitate a flexible refinance, while supporting the ongoing management of the portfolio.

The transaction also involved a detailed assessment of the portfolio’s rental income, with all 214 properties fully occupied at completion and generating immediate income. Alongside this, GB Bank considered the borrower’s wider financial position, including personal liquidity and surplus rental income, as part of its underwriting process.

The transaction highlights GB Bank’s ability to work alongside partners by providing tailored solutions that support larger and more complex property transactions. Working in partnership with the funding partner, GB Bank structured a funding solution that supported the underlying bridging facility whilst ensuring valuation, credit and completion requirements were met.

Hardik Gogia

Hardik Gogia, Relationship Manager at GB Bank commented:

“As specialist lending continues to evolve, lenders increasingly require funding partners that can provide flexible capital solutions for larger and more complex transactions.

“This transaction demonstrates our ability to work alongside specialist lenders, providing tailored funding solutions that enable them to deliver complex bridging transactions with confidence. By combining commercial thinking with responsive decision-making, we’re able to support lending partners on opportunities that require a more bespoke approach.

“Our structured funding capability is designed to complement the expertise of specialist lenders, giving them confidence that they have a responsive funding partner capable of supporting complex transactions without compromising on speed or service.”

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