McLaughlin & Harvey completes £53m Dover Western Docks Revival project

A joint venture partnership between McLaughlin & Harvey and Boskalis Westminster has completed a major land reclamation project at the Port of Dover.

The £53m Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) Stage 3B project commenced in 2024 and involved the reclamation of land within the Wick Channel, Tidal Basin marinas and Granville Dock. McLaughlin & Harvey was awarded principal contractor on the project.

The transformative scheme created 10 hectares of new port land and required the placement of nearly 900,000 cubic metres of infill material to raise the dock bed to approximately 0.5m below the level of the existing quay walls.

Work undertaken under the scope of the project included the removal of pontoons, gangways and associated equipment from within Tidal Basin and Granville Dock, together with the demolition of some of the existing quay wall structures, including the North Pier and the Ferry Jetty. New utility and road infrastructure was installed throughout the project area. This included substantial drainage works and a complex stormwater pumping station.

Dover Western Docks – After the project Dover Western Docks – After the project

Seamus Devlin, Managing Director at McLaughlin & Harvey, said:

“Our history of delivering maritime and port infrastructure projects meant we were well placed to undertake this complex programme of works and we’re delighted to have completed the project with minimal disruption to the public and tenants.

“Working closely with the Port of Dover, Boskalis Westminster and other stakeholders, the project team successfully delivered significant reclamation and infrastructure works, including extensive temporary works.

“We are proud to have played a role in this ambitious revival project which will support the future transformation of Dover’s waterfront.”

Paul Maurice de Jong, Managing Director at Boskalis Westminster, said:

“The successful completion of this project demonstrates the strength of collaboration between the Port of Dover, McLaughlin & Harvey and Boskalis Westminster.

We are proud to have delivered the land reclamation works and associated soil-improvement that will support the Port’s long-term growth and future development, helping to create new opportunities for one of the UK’s most important maritime gateways.”

The Port of Dover is Britain’s busiest port, with the Western Docks containing the cruise terminal, EU Entry Exit facilities and newly renovated cargo and marina facilities. The Western Docks Revival project has created land for future development, supporting the Port of Dover in delivering its 2050 masterplan.

McLaughlin & Harvey is a leading construction and civil engineering contractor that specialises in complex port, harbour, and marine infrastructure across the UK and Ireland. Its expertise includes quay wall construction, dredging, terminal development, and Ro-Ro facility upgrades, working frequently in live environments to support the offshore wind, ferry, and fishing industries.

Royal Boskalis is a leading global dredging, maritime infrastructure, and marine services company. With a fleet of around 400 vessels and over 11,000 employees, Boskalis delivers innovative solutions for coastal protection, land reclamation, offshore energy, port infrastructure, and marine salvage projects worldwide.

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