Northern Irish firm behind insulation solution used in two landmark Premier League stadium projects

A Northern Irish insulation company has played a key role in two major Premier League stadium developments, after its innovative product was used for projects at Everton and Fulham Football Clubs.

energystore, which is headquartered in Holywood, Co Down, supplied its TLA insulation product for works at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock and at Fulham’s redeveloped Riverside Stand at Craven Cottage.

The projects mark a major milestone for the local business, placing Northern Irish construction innovation at the heart of two of the most high-profile stadium developments in English football.

At Everton, energystore TLA was used extensively throughout the club’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium, a nearly 53,000-seater waterfront arena which cost an estimated £800 million to construct. The stadium represents one of the largest sporting infrastructure projects in the UK and forms part of the wider regeneration of Liverpool’s northern docklands.

energystore’s product helped support a more efficient build by reducing the amount of screed required from 100mm to 50mm, cutting material use and lowering the project’s carbon impact by an estimated 21kg of carbon per square metre, when compared with the original specification.

At Fulham’s Craven Cottage, energystore TLA 250 was used as part of the newly redeveloped Riverside Stand, a significant project that blends luxury, heritage and modern engineering on the banks of the Thames. The product supported the delivery of high-performance insulation while meeting stringent acoustic requirements and maintaining compliance in a highly complex stadium environment.

The Riverside Stand redevelopment is designed to transform the matchday and visitor experience at Craven Cottage, with contemporary spaces, premium hospitality options and a new riverside destination that extends beyond football.

Connor McCandless Managing Director at energystore said: “Major stadium developments demand materials that can perform under pressure, from complex build programmes and strict technical requirements to the need for more efficient, sustainable construction methods.

“To have energystore TLA used at both Everton and Fulham FC is a proud moment for our team and a strong endorsement of the role Northern Irish innovation can play on major UK infrastructure projects.”

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