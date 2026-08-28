Sika provides roofing solution for Lancashire Cricket Club’s new AO Farington cricket ground pavilion

Located between Lostock Hall and Leyland within the Lancashire green belt, the new Lancashire Cricket Club AO Farington Cricket Ground Pavilion has been designed to become one of the UK’s leading cricket facilities. Designed and developed as a state-of-the-art second ground for Lancashire Cricket Club, the facility will support professional cricket alongside more than 750 hours of community use each year.



The impressive development includes two full-size cricket ovals, 36 pitches, a central viewing pavilion with a 5,000-spectator capacity, changing rooms, and fitness facilities. The club also hopes the new venue will host men’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup fixtures and become a Women’s Centre for Excellence for the North-West.

Designed by BDP and built by main contractor Eric Wright Construction, the Pavilion’s striking triangular form was driven by the need to provide uninterrupted views across both cricket pitches. Large, cantilevered canopies and an efficient triangular roof structure enabled long open spans and the creation of a highly flexible, multi-functional internal space with spectacular panoramic views.

Set within a sensitive landscaped green belt environment, the project demanded a low-impact, durable roofing solution capable of delivering long-term waterproofing performance while supporting the building’s ambitious architectural design.



To meet these requirements, a comprehensive Sika roofing specification was selected, centred around the high-performance SikaShield® reinforced bituminous membrane system. Installed by roofing contractors, AMS Cladding Ltd, the roofing build-up included SikaRoof® Primer-610 Spray, chosen for its quick and easy application properties and its ability to improve adhesion of air and vapour control layers and self-adhering membranes.



The waterproofing system incorporated SikaShield® E74 PE SA 3 mm underlay and SikaShield® HB79 Tex 4 mm capsheet membranes, delivering exceptional durability, flexibility, and long-term weather resistance. Within Safe2Torch exclusion zones, SikaShield® E79 MG SA 4 mm was specified to provide a flame-free application solution, helping to enhance safety during installation.



SikaShield® membranes combine polymer-modified bituminous compounds with reinforced layers and protective surface finishes to create a robust waterproofing system capable of withstanding long-term environmental exposure, including UV degradation and harsh weather conditions. The system also offers excellent flexibility at low temperatures and strong adhesion between layers.

To enhance thermal performance, Sikatherm® EPS 200 031 RJ1 insulation was installed. This high-performance rigid expanded polystyrene insulation board provides excellent thermal efficiency while protecting the waterproofing system with minimal water absorption.



A SikaRoof® EPS Filter Layer was also incorporated to minimise cold rainwater flow beneath the insulation and reduce the migration of fines and debris from upper roofing layers. The completed roof was finished with a stone ballast surface, complementing the Pavilion’s architectural design while contributing to the overall durability of the roofing system.



The AO Farington Cricket Ground Pavilion now provides Lancashire Cricket Club with a modern, sustainable and architecturally distinctive venue that supports high-performance cricket, community engagement, and the long-term future of the sport across the North-West

For more information about the AO Farington Cricket Ground Pavilion project visit: http://spkl.io/60417OQg3

Client: Lancashire Cricket Club

Roofing Contractor: AMS Cladding Ltd

Product Used: SikaShield®

Project Size: 1,186m

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals