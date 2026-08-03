Padrock agrees 7,650 sq ft letting to refurb contractor McConnell at £95m, 173,380 sq ft Dagenham Logistics Hub

Specialist logistics developer Padrock has announced the letting of a 7,650 sq ft unit at its Grade A Dagenham Logistics Hub development to retrofit and refurbishment contractor McConnell.

The new facility will support McConnell’s operations in east London, providing storage space to help deliver its refurbishment, maintenance, retrofit, energy efficiency, cladding and fire remediation services. All terms relating to the transaction are undisclosed.

Dagenham Logistics Hub has a gross development value of £95m. It comprises 173,380 sq ft of leasehold industrial and warehouse space across 14 new units, ranging from 6,550 sq ft to 34,825 sq ft.

All units have BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC ‘A+’ ratings and feature photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points and low air permeability design.

The development is strategically located between the A12 and A13 East London arterial roads while Dagenham East Underground station is 0.6 miles away.

Kevin Jones at McConnell, said: “Dagenham Logistics Hub gives us a high-specification facility in a well-connected location adjacent to where we are delivering a significant amount of work.

“Energy efficiency in the built environment and improving the performance and safety of existing buildings are central to our business. It is therefore important that we operate from a space that reflects those values.

“The unit allows us the flexibility to fully support our client and team efficiently, whilst playing an important role in how we deliver projects across the area.”

Established in 1929, McConnell has delivered more than £3bn of projects for public and private sector clients across housing, commercial and retail, defence and industrial, education and healthcare and utilities and infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Padrock announced the letting of 17,700 sq ft at Dagenham Logistics Hub to destination tool trade retailer ITS. According to ITS, the company’s two-floor outlet is London’s largest tool superstore.

Jamie Young, investment and development manager at Padrock, said: “McConnell had an immediate requirement and we were able to move quickly to complete the lease, which reflects the readiness of the scheme and our ability to respond to occupier needs at pace.

“With its strong sustainability credentials, strategic location and high-quality specification, Dagenham Logistics Hub is a location that supports occupiers’ operational requirements and growth plans.

“Our development is a long-term economic asset for Dagenham and we continue to see strong interest from businesses seeking new-build sustainable space here.”

Headquartered in London, Padrock is a property developer and asset manager which specialises in sustainable MLI and logistics assets across the UK and Europe.

The company has around 1m sq ft of Grade A MLI and logistics accommodation under construction or ready for development with a combined gross development value of £500m.

Its current development portfolio also includes Hertford Logistics Hub in Hertfordshire, Leyton Logistics Hub in east London and Erith Logistics Hub in south east London.

Agents for Dagenham Logistics Hub are M1 Agency, Ryan and Glenny.

For more information on the development search ‘Dagenham Logistics Hub’.

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