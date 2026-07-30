Winvic completes major civils and infrastructure works at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor specialising in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has completed the civils and infrastructure programme and two industrial facilities at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton, a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), marking a major milestone in the delivery of the development.

Developed by client SEGRO, SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton is a strategic logistics hub combining modern warehousing, rail freight connectivity and extensive transport infrastructure.

Over the last five years, Winvic has delivered a comprehensive programme of civils and infrastructure works across the site, supporting the transformation of the land into a major logistics destination.

The works delivered by Winvic include the construction of the Roade Bypass bridge and associated highways works, a new 2.6km bypass for Roade village incorporating bridge and roundabout construction, significant earthworks and associated infrastructure to facilitate the wider strategic rail freight interchange and logistics development.

Winvic also delivered major highways improvements to Junction 15 of the M1, requiring complex traffic management and phased delivery to maintain network resilience while increasing capacity and accessibility to the park.

Further works included the delivery of the site’s Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI), featuring a dedicated 35-acre rail terminal and a 55,000m² intermodal and HGV slab, comprising 38,000m² of intermodal hardstanding and a 17,000m² HGV area to support container handling and freight operations. The works also included the construction of a 170-metre-long tunnel shielding trains entering and exiting the terminal, forming a critical element of the freight interchange infrastructure.

Alongside the civils and infrastructure programme, Winvic also completed Plot 7, a 2.3 million sq ft distribution facility – for a major online retailer and Plot 4 for end user Yusen Logistics. The 1.2 million sq ft industrial and logistics facility is the first operational building at the park and comprises a 1.14 million sq ft ground floor warehouse and a 333,251 sq ft mezzanine. The project achieved BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings and was delivered as Net Zero in Construction in line with the UK Green Building Council Framework.

Located adjacent to Junction 15 and four miles south of Northampton town centre, SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton will ultimately provide up to 5 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space alongside its now operational strategic rail freight interchange and is expected to create around 7,450 jobs.

As one of the UK’s largest rail-connected logistics hubs, the development has been designed to support more sustainable supply chains and strengthen freight connectivity.

Winvic has worked closely with SEGRO and local stakeholders to create lasting benefits for the surrounding community, whilst minimising disruption during construction. Supporting SEGRO’s Community Investment Plan and the Employment Scheme requirements of the Development Consent Order (DCO), the project established an Employment & Skills Forum and Community Liaison Group to identify opportunities for local engagement, employment and skills development.

Throughout the project, Winvic and its supply chain partners provided 42 apprentice, year-in-industry and work experience placements, employed 793 local people, and invested over £60 million with local subcontractors. The wider project team also supported 13 community initiatives through the donation of time, resources and materials, alongside 26 educational engagement activities including employer talks, careers fairs and site visits.

At SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton, Winvic also launched its STEM after-school club, delivering seven sessions for 32 Year 7 to Year 10 students at Northampton Academy, helping to inspire the next generation of construction and engineering professionals.

SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton has been independently verified as a Net Zero Carbon in Construction project, aligned with the UKGBC 2019 Definition Framework. Upfront embodied carbon emissions for stages A1–A5 were assessed at RIBA Stages 4, 5 and third-party verified at RIBA Stage 6, following RICS Whole Life Carbon Assessment methodology.

This enabled carbon performance to be tracked throughout construction, with key material hotspots including earthworks, in-situ concrete, roads and pavings, and rail track infrastructure identified, monitored and targeted for reduction up to Practical Completion.

The Whole Life Carbon Assessment (WLCA) supported the implementation of carbon reduction measures, including maximising material reuse within earthworks, replacing cement content within rail slabs with a 30% Pulverised Fly Ash (PFA) content and achieving 20% recycled content within the rail track itself.

Rob Cook, Managing Director for Civils and Infrastructure at Winvic, said: “Completing the civils and infrastructure programme at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton is a significant achievement for Winvic and reflects years of collaborative working with our long-standing client SEGRO.

“This has been a highly complex and nationally significant project, involving major highways improvements, strategic rail infrastructure and extensive enabling works, all delivered in live operational environments and alongside the ongoing development of the wider park, while carefully minimising disruption to ongoing operations and the surrounding area.

“Our teams have worked collaboratively to deliver infrastructure that will support more sustainable freight connectivity, unlock economic growth and create long-term value for the region. We are extremely proud of the role Winvic has played in helping bring this nationally important development forward.”

Kate Bedson, Senior Director, National Markets at SEGRO, said: “We’re hugely proud of the progress that has been made over the last five years, from the completion of the rail terminal, bypass, and motorway junction improvements to the first buildings going up. It’s even more exciting that our investment to create this amazing facility already has its first occupiers, helping move goods, drive growth, and create jobs.”

The scale and impact of Winvic’s works at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton have been recognised through a series of industry accolades during the delivery of the project.

The Roade Bypass project won highly commended ‘Project of the Year’ at the Civil Engineering Contractors Association Awards 2024, in recognition of the complexity of the scheme and its collaborative delivery.

The project and wider team were also recognised at the Highways Awards 2024, where Roade Bypass was shortlisted for the ‘Major Project Award’, and at the Highways Excellence Awards, where Winvic Site Engineer, Amarra Dassu, who worked on the scheme, was shortlisted for a ‘Rising Star Award’, highlighting Winvic’s ongoing investment in developing future industry talent.

Further success came at the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) National Site Awards 2024, where the project secured both a Community Enrichment Leading Lights Award and a National Site Award.

Winvic’s collaborative approach delivered outstanding outcomes across the five themes of local employment, training and upskilling; work experience, placement, and apprenticeships; curriculum enhancement engagement; supply chain opportunities; and community engagement. In 2023, SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton also received two Environmental CCS Leading Lights Awards.

SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton also became the first logistics park to achieve Net Zero Carbon in Construction, delivered through the ongoing partnership between SEGRO and Winvic, reinforcing both organisations’ shared commitment to sustainable development and low-carbon construction practices.

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