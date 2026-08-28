Planning Approved for £41.8m Regeneration of Former Revlon Factory Site in Maesteg

Planning permission has officially been approved for a transformative £41.8 million redevelopment project at Ewenny Road, Maesteg, bringing 192 new homes to a prominent brownfield site that has stood vacant for over 12 years.

The project is being delivered by Sylfaen, the commercially driven development subsidiary of Bridgend-based housing association Valleys to Coast, in partnership with housebuilders Tai Derw Developments Ltd, an Edenstone Group company. The site was prepared for development following £3.5 million in remediation funding from Bridgend County Borough Council and the Cardiff Capital Region.

Located adjacent to the Oakwood Estate and a short walk from Ewenny Road railway station, the landmark development represents Sylfaen’s first scheme to date and a major milestone in meeting local housing demand across Bridgend.

Designed to create a diverse and thriving neighborhood, the mixed-tenure community will comprise 192 homes tailored to various needs, including 35 homes for social rent, 19 affordable rent homes, 54 shared ownership properties and 84 homes for open-market sale.

Future residents will also be able to enjoy a community garden, public open spaces, and a fully equipped children’s play area on-site.

The scheme will deliver substantial community benefits through a contribution of more than £100,000 to support local initiatives. Revenue generated from the open-market sales will be reinvested to help strengthen Valleys to Coast’s ongoing investment in delivering and maintaining social homes across South Wales.

Work on-site is scheduled to commence in October 2026, with the first homes expected to be ready by April 2027. Phased construction will continue through to target completion in 2031.

James Griffiths, Managing Director of Sylfaen, said:

“For more than a decade, this site has stood empty, but soon it will be a vibrant, thriving neighborhood. By offering a true mix of social rent, affordable ownership, and open market sale properties, we are creating opportunity and meeting a range of local housing needs.

“Our goal is to build communities where people can grow, work and belong and we look forward to working closely with key partners and local residents as we turn this long-awaited vision into reality.”

As part of its commitment to involving the local community early in the process, Sylfaen is establishing an on-site Community Cabin. The space will act as a base for the development team to answer questions from neighbors and will provide a venue for local councillors to hold surgeries with constituents.

Sylfaen is also inviting local residents and customers to help shape the identity of the site by submitting naming suggestions for the development, its six new streets, and its eight house types, honoring the rich industrial heritage of the former Revlon factory.

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