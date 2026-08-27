Project Four takes Gateway 2 track record beyond 10,000 homes as it joins Vadella

Project Four Building Safety Experts has joined the Vadella Group as the business enters its next phase of growth, building on a strong track record of supporting clients through the Building Safety Act and Gateway 2 process.
The Northwest headquartered consultancy has taken more than 10,000 homes through Gateway 2, with over 30 schemes already securing approval and a live Gateway 2 portfolio of more than 14,000 units nationally.
The projects span some of the North West’s most significant residential and mixed-use developments, with P4 supporting developers, contractors and wider project teams through the increasingly complex Building Safety regime.
For Project Four, the partnership with Vadella is about building on that momentum rather than changing direction.
Max Meadows, Managing Director at Project Four, said:
“We’ve built Project Four around one simple idea – good people, good technical advice and getting the job done properly.
“The Building Safety Act has changed the way the industry has to approach projects, and Gateway 2 has raised the bar again. We’ve been right in the middle of that, working with some of the region’s biggest development teams and helping them navigate what is still a relatively new and challenging process.
“We’ve got a strong business, a great team and a lot of opportunity in front of us. Vadella gives us the investment and additional capability to build on that rather than take our foot off the gas.
“We’re still Project Four. The people, the clients and the way we work remain at the heart of the business. This is about building the next phase properly.”
Project Four’s Gateway 2 work includes major schemes across Manchester and Leeds, ranging from developments of hundreds of homes to large-scale projects, with its wider portfolio collectively covering more than 14,000 units. Its experience includes work with leading developers and contractors across the residential, build-to-rent and student accommodation sectors.
Alan Robson, Chairman, said:
“We’ve always wanted Project Four to be bigger and better without losing what made it successful in the first place.
“The business has grown quickly, and the Building Safety market is only becoming more important. We’ve reached a point where the right partner can help us take the next step while giving the team more opportunity to develop and the business more capability to invest.
“Vadella felt like the right fit. They understand what we’re trying to build and, importantly, they understand that Project Four has its own identity, its own culture and its own way of doing things.”
James Knight, Group CEO of Vadella, said:
“I’m delighted to welcome the Project Four team to Vadella. Their Building Safety Act and Principal Accountable Person expertise is a fantastic addition to the Group. Project Four’s track record with some of the UK’s leading contractors and developers makes them a natural fit alongside the compliance specialisms our clients already rely on us for.”
The partnership will support further investment in Project Four’s people, systems and technical capability, while creating opportunities to collaborate across the wider Vadella Group.
Project Four will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership, with Max Meadows continuing as Managing Director. Its existing services, client relationships and projects will continue as normal.
The business will also continue to develop its wider Building Safety offer, including Gateway 2, Building Safety consultancy, Principal Designer services, Principal Accountable Person and Safety Case support, CDM and Principal Contractor Support.
Max added:
“There is a lot of talk about Building Safety at the moment. For us, this isn’t a new market we’ve suddenly decided to enter – it’s what we’ve been doing every day for years.
“The opportunity now is to take what we’ve learned, keep developing our people and help more clients get their projects through the process safely and properly.
“That’s the bit we’re excited about.”
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