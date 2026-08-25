Taylor Wimpey’s sought-after Chiswell Green development now launched

Taylor Wimpey North Thames has now launched its new 191-home Rose Meadows development in Chiswell Green.

The development will bring a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes to the community with prices starting from £665,000, providing a wide selection of house types to cater to a range of buyers from first-time buyers to growing families. The offering also includes 76 affordable homes.

Rose Meadows will also comprise six self-build plots, as well as green open space, play areas and wildlife habitats.

Taylor Wimpey’s development is part of a larger community that will eventually comprise up to 391 new homes and land for a new primary school. Each home at Rose Meadows will feature PV panels, triple glazing, smart heating, and EV charging to keep energy bills low and to allow for a sustainable lifestyle

Paresh Pandya, Senior Sales Manager for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We are pleased to have launched our Chiswell Green development, Rose Meadows. Over 1,500 househunters registered their interest in the development before its launch, and we invite anyone looking to make a move to the area to get in touch with our friendly sales team to find out about the offers and incentives available to avoid disappointment.”

To find out more about Rose Meadows, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/st-albans/rose-meadows.

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