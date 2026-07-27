BAM UK & Ireland announced as Headline Sponsor of the Sustainability Arena at London Build 2026

London Build, the UK’s largest and most influential construction and design show, is

delighted to announce BAM UK & Ireland as the Headline Sponsor of the Sustainability Arena at London Build 2026, taking place on 25–26 November at Excel London.

Created in collaboration between London Build and elementalLONDON, the Sustainability

Arena will host two days of discussion on the industry’s biggest sustainability challenges and opportunities. Sessions will explore topics including decarbonisation, nature recovery,

energy efficiency, building performance, climate resilience and the delivery of net zero goals.

As one of the event’s flagship conference stages, the Sustainability Arena will welcome thousands of professionals from across the built environment, with expert speakers, practical case studies and networking opportunities focused on accelerating sustainable change across the built environment.

As Headline Sponsor, BAM UK & Ireland will highlight the progress made during the first year of its strategic partnership with the Eden Project, demonstrating how nature recovery can be embedded into construction projects.

On Thursday 26 November, BAM UK & Ireland and the Eden Project will host a joint panel discussion, Nature Recovery in Construction: One Year On, exploring lessons from the

partnership and discussing how nature-positive approaches can help deliver better outcomes for communities and for nature.

John Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer at BAM UK & Ireland, said:

“The challenges facing our industry – from decarbonisation and climate resilience to nature recovery – can only be tackled through collaboration. That’s why we’re proud to sponsor the Sustainability Arena and work alongside London Build to create a platform for conversations and collaboration. As we approach the first anniversary of our partnership with the Eden Project, we’re looking forward to sharing what we’ve learned about putting nature recovery at the heart of construction.”

Dan James, Development Director at the Eden Project, said:

“The built environment has a vital role to play in restoring nature, not just reducing its impact. Our partnership with BAM demonstrates how nature recovery can be embedded into the way we design, build and manage places, creating healthier environments for people



alongside thriving ecosystems. We’re looking forward to sharing what we’ve learned over the past year and exploring how collaboration across the sector can help make nature-positive construction the norm.”

The Sustainability Arena forms part of the extensive CPD-accredited conference programme across London Build and elementalLONDON, featuring more than 900 speakers across 17 dedicated stages. Together, the events provide one of the UK’s largest platforms for knowledge sharing, collaboration and innovation across the built environment. Panels in the Sustainability Arena include:

Nature Recovery in Construction: BAM & the Eden Project One Year On

Making Space Matter: Urban Planning for Sustainable Cities

Adaptive Reuse Done Right: Maximising Potential in Existing Buildings

Tackling Embodied Carbon in UK Construction

Building More with Less: Driving Circular Construction in the UK

Will AI Help or Hinder the Road to Net Zero?

What’s in the UK Net Zero Carbon Building Standard?

Thought Leaders Speaking in the Sustainability Arena Include:

John Wilkinson, COO – BAM UK & Ireland

Dan James, Development Director – the Eden Project

Damien Canning, Head of Whole Life Carbon – BAM UK & Ireland

Hannah Rich, Head of Sustainability – Bovis

Poppy Parsons, Head of Low Carbon Construction – Galliford Try

Marcus Adams, Managing Partner – JTP

Jack Ostrofsky, Warmer Homes London Partnerships and Programmes Director –

London Councils

Charlene Millen, Head of Sustainability – McAleer & Rushe

Timothy Clement, Director of Social Value & Sustainability – Morgan Sindall

Jess Hrivnak, Sustainability Lead – RIBA

Joanna Conceicao, Director – Sustainable Design – Savills Earth

Nicola Forest, Head of Sustainability – Structure Tone London

Cressida Curtis, Group Sustainability Director – Wates Group

Whether you’re looking to discover the latest sustainable materials, hear from the organisations delivering some of the UK’s most ambitious projects or connect with fellow professionals committed to building a greener future, the Sustainability Arena is a must-visit feature at London Build and elementalLONDON 2026. Take a look at the full line-up here.

The UK’s Most Influential Built Environment Event

London Build continues to be the UK’s largest and most influential construction festival, bringing together more than 25,000 industry professionals, 650+ exhibitors, and 900+ speakers across two days of content, networking, entertainment, and business opportunities.

Attendees can also expect Meet the Buyers sessions, Architect’s Hub, Government Hub, start-up showcases, live entertainment, and industry-led networking events designed to connect decision-makers across the sector.

Co-located with London Build, elementalLONDON connects the specification and contracting community with the technologies, products and expertise needed to improve energy

performance across commercial, industrial and large-scale residential buildings.

Join us on 25-26 November at Excel London. Get in touch via www.londonbuildexpo.com or marketing@londonbuildexpo.com.

To find out more about how BAM UK & Ireland and the Eden Project are reimagining the built environment visit: https://www.bam.co.uk/eden-project

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals