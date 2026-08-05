Tonroe Group Tops £1bn as Data Centre Boom Powers Record Growth

Technical construction and engineering specialist Tonroe Group has surpassed the £1 billion turnover milestone for the first time, with surging demand for hyperscale data centres and a strong performance across the UK driving record financial results.

The Gerrards Cross-based group reported revenue of £1.19 billion for 2025, representing a 27% increase on the previous year, while pre-tax profits rose 15% to £48 million. The growth has been fuelled by a rapidly expanding international portfolio of data centre projects alongside continued investment in specialist technical construction across multiple sectors.

A significant proportion of the group’s success has been driven by its overseas operations, with international projects now generating just over half of total revenue at £608 million. Major contracts secured during the year include work on one of Europe’s largest hyperscale data centre campuses in Portugal, together with projects across Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.

The group’s UK contracting arm, TSL Ltd, also delivered another strong year, increasing turnover by 12% to £592 million and forecasting revenues in excess of £600 million this year, supported by a healthy secured order book.

Although pre-tax profits at TSL eased from £27 million to £25 million due to changes in project mix and operating margins, the business strengthened its financial position by increasing cash reserves to almost £70 million while expanding its workforce by nearly 48% to 372 employees.

Throughout the year, TSL completed a diverse range of technically complex projects spanning logistics, manufacturing, aviation and food production. These included two major facilities for Greggs, a robotic fulfilment centre in the North East, a significant data centre in the South East and a new aircraft engineering hangar for Jet2.

The contractor also commenced work on a fourth manufacturing facility at SmartParc SEGRO Derby for a major international food producer, while continuing to grow its presence across automated logistics, cold storage, advanced manufacturing and pharmaceutical developments.

As part of its strategic focus on specialist technical construction, TSL also completed the disposal of its Rockland Concrete division following the financial year-end. The business generated approximately £20 million of revenue during 2025 before being sold through a trade and asset transaction.

For the construction and built environment sectors, Tonroe Group’s latest results underline the continuing strength of investment in digital infrastructure, with data centres remaining one of Europe’s fastest-growing construction markets. Demand for highly specialised engineering expertise, combined with growth in advanced manufacturing, logistics and mission-critical facilities, is creating significant opportunities for contractors capable of delivering technically demanding projects.

CEO Jackie Wild says strategic investment is supporting Tonroe Group’s international growth.

Jackie Wild, Group Chief Executive, said: “2025 was a year of strong growth across the Group, driven by our valued client and supply chain partnerships and sustained focus on consistent delivery.

“We also continued to invest capital in the business to enable our sustained growth as we deliver complex projects across a wide international footprint.

“With a strong pipeline confirmed for 2026 and beyond, including major capital projects spanning several years, we remain focused on delivering technical construction and engineering excellence for our clients.”

With a robust order book and major international projects extending well into the future, Tonroe Group is well positioned to build on its record-breaking performance as investment in hyperscale data centres, advanced industrial facilities and mission-critical infrastructure continues to accelerate across the UK and Europe.

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