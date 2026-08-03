Vistry secures planning for 306 affordable homes next to North Middlesex University Hospital

Partnership with GLA Land and Property, Hyde and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust will unlock a complex brownfield site in Edmonton

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has secured a unanimous resolution to grant planning permission from Enfield Council for the partnership-led regeneration of land next to North Middlesex University Hospital in Edmonton.

The milestone demonstrates how Vistry’s partnerships model can bring together public landowners, affordable housing providers and public-sector organisations to unlock complex brownfield sites and accelerate the delivery of much-needed homes.

Vistry was selected by GLA Land and Property, the landowner, as development partner following a competitive procurement process, and the scheme is being brought forward with Hyde as the registered provider and long-term affordable housing partner.

Designed by architects HTA, the development will deliver 306 affordable homes, comprising 152 social rent homes and 154 intermediate homes, including key worker homes for eligible hospital staff. The proposals also include a nursery and cafe for residents and the surrounding community.

Around 1,700 sq m of open and play space will sit at the heart of the development, supported by new planting, sustainable drainage and improved walking and cycling routes. All homes will have private outdoor space, 76 will have three or more bedrooms and 10% will be designed for wheelchair users.

The partnership aims to create wider social value through local jobs, apprenticeships, skills and training opportunities, helping the investment in the site deliver a lasting benefit for Edmonton.

The resolution is subject to completion of the Section 106 legal agreement and construction is anticipated to begin later in 2026.

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Kevin Delve, Managing Director of Vistry East London, said: “Securing a resolution to grant planning permission is a major milestone and a strong example of Vistry’s partnerships-led model in action. By working with GLA Land and Property, Hyde, the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Enfield Council, we are unlocking a complex, publicly owned brownfield site to deliver 306 affordable homes alongside new facilities and high-quality public spaces.



“Each partner brings distinct expertise and a shared commitment to delivery. This is how collaboration can accelerate much-needed affordable housing, create sustainable neighbourhoods and deliver lasting social value for local communities. We look forward to completing the remaining planning stages and moving into delivery.”

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor of London for Housing and Residential Development, said: “This is another great example of how partnerships can unlock public land to deliver the genuinely affordable homes Londoners urgently need. These 306 new homes, including social rent and homes for key workers, will help more people afford to live close to their jobs and support the vital services our city relies on, while bringing new community facilities and green spaces to Edmonton. The Mayor is determined to tackle London’s housing crisis, and schemes like this show what can be achieved when public sector partners work together to deliver high-quality, affordable homes and build a fairer London for everyone.”

Andy Hulme, Group Chief Executive Officer at the Hyde Group said: “This scheme is a great example of how strong partnerships can unlock high-quality affordable housing at scale. The delivery of 306 affordable homes, including 152 homes for social rent, will make a significant contribution towards meeting housing need in Enfield. We’re pleased to be working with Vistry and the wider partnership to create sustainable homes across a range of sizes and affordable tenures, supported by safe, welcoming public spaces as well as community facilities that will help local people thrive.”

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