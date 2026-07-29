Vistry and Homes England to deliver 123 new homes and 80-bed care home in Tamworth

Vistry and Homes England have exchanged contracts to regenerate the former South Staffordshire College site on Croft Street, Tamworth, bringing forward plans for 123 new homes and a care home of up to 80 beds in Tamworth following a competitive selection process.

Outline planning consent for 123 new homes (including 20% affordable housing) and a care home with up to 80 beds was granted in June 2025. All have had a building for a healthy life assessment which assures the design is independently assessed for liveable neighbourhoods. Demolition of the former college buildings was approved in 2024, with South Staffordshire College relocating to a new facility at St Editha’s Square, Tamworth, in 2025, paving the way for redevelopment.

Demolition work, led by Homes England, is now underway and due to complete in summer 2026, at which point Vistry will submit a reserved matters planning application.

Dave Bradley, Managing Director for Vistry North Midlands said: “This major regeneration scheme will transform a challenging brownfield site into 123 high-quality, well planned mixed tenure new homes alongside a care home of up to 80 beds. We share the Government’s ambition to deliver homes at pace and scale, and by working closely with Homes England and Tamworth Borough Council we can help create a vibrant, sustainable community that meets local housing needs while bringing investment into the town.”

Jo Nugent, Executive Director – Midlands at Homes England, said: “Homes England acquired the college site at Croft Street, Tamworth to part fund the development of the new college campus in Tamworth town centre as well as provide new homes for local people on the Croft Street site. The relocation of the college acted as a catalyst for a town centre regeneration programme led by Tamworth Borough Council to provide better access and more modern educational facilities for the local community. The Croft Street site is ideally situated in a residential area opposite the mainline station and close to Tamworth Town Centre to deliver sustainable new homes for all ages including care home provision.”

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