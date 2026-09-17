£114m Affordable Housing Deal Unlocks Renaker’s Next Manchester Skyline Transformation

Renaker has cleared a major planning hurdle for its next generation of residential towers in Manchester after reaching a Section 106 agreement with Manchester City Council that could deliver up to £114 million towards affordable housing.

The agreement enables the developer’s five-tower Great Jackson Street proposals to progress more than two years after councillors initially backed the development. Designed by Manchester-based SimpsonHaugh Architects, the ambitious programme will deliver 2,388 new apartments across five high-rise buildings.

At the centre of the plans is the 71-storey Lighthouse, a 213-metre residential tower that, if completed as proposed, would become Manchester’s tallest building and the tallest in the UK outside London. Around 640 apartments are planned within the slender tower, together with a public restaurant at its upper level.

The Lighthouse takes its name from its distinctive glazed crown, which will create a lantern-like feature on the Manchester skyline. SimpsonHaugh’s design incorporates a unitised façade and a chequered architectural treatment beneath the upper glazed floors. Construction expenditure on the tower has been reported at approximately £235 million.

The Lighthouse (centre) will become the tallest building in the UK outside of London. Great Jackson Street cluster with planned and existing building

The remaining four buildings, known collectively as The Green, will comprise two 47-storey and two 51-storey towers, providing 1,746 homes alongside commercial, leisure, food and drink accommodation at lower levels. Landscaping, public realm, cycle storage and supporting infrastructure also form part of the wider proposals. Construction of these four towers is expected to represent investment of more than £570 million.

Affordable housing has been a significant part of negotiations between the developer and the council. Rather than affordable homes being delivered within the five towers, the Section 106 agreement establishes a viability-linked mechanism through which contributions could be secured for affordable housing elsewhere within Manchester.

The Lighthouse is subject to a maximum contribution of around £33.2 million, while The Green could contribute up to a further £81 million. Importantly, these figures represent maximum potential contributions rather than guaranteed upfront payments. The eventual sums will depend on future viability assessments and the financial performance of the developments.

The agreement brings greater certainty to one of Manchester’s most significant residential development programmes and continues the transformation of Great Jackson Street into a major high-density neighbourhood.

Once delivered, the new buildings will help connect Renaker’s established Deansgate Square and Crown Street developments, creating an increasingly continuous cluster of residential towers on the southern edge of Manchester city centre.

Alongside SimpsonHaugh Architects, the wider professional team identified for the development includes Deloitte, Curtins, WSP, GIA, Godwins, TPM Landscape, Element Sustainability, FutureServ and DP Squared, among others.

Renaker has not yet confirmed a demolition or construction timetable for the five-tower programme.

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