Capital&Centric Brings Weir Mill BTR Neighbourhood to Life in Stockport

Capital&Centric is marking the opening of its Weir Mill Build to Rent development in Stockport with a major community event, highlighting how the transformation of the historic mill is creating much more than a new collection of rental homes.

The social impact developer has confirmed an all-local line-up for WEIR:LIVE, a free event taking place at the newly opened neighbourhood on 3 October. The celebration will bring live music, DJs, food and entertainment beneath Stockport’s landmark Grade II* listed railway viaduct.

Weir Mill itself represents a significant heritage-led residential regeneration project. Capital&Centric has transformed the Grade II listed former cotton mill and surrounding site into a new riverside neighbourhood comprising 253 one, two and three-bedroom rental homes, including 88 apartments within the restored mill buildings.

The development has been delivered by Capital&Centric in partnership with Stockport Council and Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation and forms part of the wider £1 billion regeneration of Stockport town centre.

Alongside its BTR accommodation, Weir Mill provides around 20,000 sq ft of commercial space for independent businesses, with new public squares, landscaped courtyards and improved access to the River Mersey helping turn the formerly underused site into a mixed-use destination.

The development combines the restoration of the historic mill complex with new-build elements, retaining much of the industrial character that has defined the site for generations. Weir Mill dates back to 1790 and predates the neighbouring railway viaduct, which was constructed over part of the mill complex during the 19th century.

New amenities include Weaver’s Square, positioned beneath the viaduct and designed to accommodate markets, events, live music and pop-ups. The restored Wheelhouse has meanwhile been repurposed to provide residents with a gym, lounge and co-working facilities.

A growing collection of independent operators is also helping establish the development as a destination beyond its residential community. Businesses include Social Osteria, Kontrol Pilates, Prologue, Rita Rays, The Jane Eyre and Bodega.

Capital&Centric officially opened Weir Mill in August, with homes now available through the developer’s Ollo rental platform.

WEIR:LIVE will provide an opportunity for the wider Stockport community to experience the completed regeneration, with Capital&Centric deliberately selecting musicians, DJs, artists and creatives from the borough.

The approach reflects a wider shift within the BTR market towards developments that combine professionally managed rental homes with amenity, public realm, hospitality and community-focused spaces.

For Stockport, Weir Mill also demonstrates how the reuse of challenging historic buildings can contribute to town-centre regeneration, combining new housing with heritage conservation and creating new commercial and public spaces around one of the borough’s best-known landmarks.

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