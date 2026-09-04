5,600 more on-street EV chargers installed for households without driveways

More than 5,600 public EV chargers have been installed through completed government-backed on-street charging projects in the past year, expanding access to charging for households without off-street parking.

A review of newly published Department for Transport figures by specialist EV charging cable retailer EV Cable Hub found the number of public charging devices installed through completed On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS) projects increased by 42.6%, from 13,325 on 1 July 2025 to 19,001 on 1 July 2026.

ORCS was introduced specifically to help local authorities provide public charging infrastructure for residents who do not have access to private off-street parking.

Separate analysis by EV Cable Hub found that the number of approved charging devices linked to incomplete ORCS projects also fell substantially over the same period, from 7,847 to 1,825.

Jake Wardle, Founder at EV Cable Hub, said the figures show significant progress in improving access to public charging for households without off-street parking.

He said: “For households without a driveway, access to reliable charging close to home can have a major influence on whether switching to an EV feels practical.

“The growth in on-street infrastructure over the past year is therefore really encouraging. Thousands more charging devices have been delivered through completed projects, helping make public charging more accessible in residential areas.

“There is still work taking place across some longer-running projects, but the overall direction is positive.”

The scheme is now closed to new applications, with newer local charging infrastructure in England being supported through the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund.

Three quarters of devices linked to incomplete projects relate to schemes approved by March 2023

EV Cable Hub’s analysis found that 18 of the 30 incomplete projects were approved by the end of March 2023.

More than three quarters (76.6%) of the 1,825 approved devices are linked to projects approved by the end of the 2022/23 financial year, accounting for 1,398 devices.

2021/22: 333

2022/23: 1,065

2023/24: 427

The 30 projects account for approximately £12.8 million in approved project awards, around £9.7 million of which relates to projects approved in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Government guidance set a standard completion deadline of March 2025 for ongoing ORCS projects, although extensions could be considered on a case-by-case basis where unforeseen circumstances affected delivery.

Jake added: “There are still some longer-running projects in the system, but that shouldn’t overshadow the significant amount of charging infrastructure that has already been delivered.

“For drivers who depend on public charging, maintaining that momentum will be important as the UK’s wider charging network continues to grow.”

West Sussex has the highest number of devices linked to incomplete projects

West Sussex County Council has 410 approved charging devices linked to incomplete projects, the highest total of any area in the UK.

The Cardiff Capital Region Regional Transport Authority follows with 291, while Islington and Derry City and Strabane each account for 124.

The areas with the highest totals are:

West Sussex County Council: 410 Cardiff Capital Region Regional Transport Authority: 291 London Borough of Islington: 124 Derry City and Strabane District Council: 124 Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council: 96 London Borough of Havering: 80 London Borough of Bexley: 79 Telford and Wrekin Council: 72 Woking Borough Council: 70 Newport City Council: 52

DfT only marks an ORCS project as complete once all charging devices have been installed and final funding payments have been claimed, meaning some devices linked to projects still awaiting formal completion may already have been installed.

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