Aldi Unveils £300m UK Store Investment as 25 Supermarkets Set for Major Upgrades

Aldi is stepping up investment across its UK property estate with plans to refurbish 25 supermarkets this year as part of a wider £300 million programme of store improvements.

The investment will see the discount supermarket group upgrade existing locations across England and Scotland, with work focused on improving the customer experience while introducing more efficient and sustainable building technologies.

Depending on the individual store, improvements will include the refurbishment and expansion of key departments such as bakery, health and beauty and fresh food. The programme is designed to create additional space and make stores easier for customers to navigate.

Sustainability will also play a role in the refurbishment programme. Selected locations are set to receive energy-efficient fridge doors and refrigeration systems using natural refrigerants, supporting efforts to reduce energy consumption and improve the environmental performance of Aldi’s existing estate.

For the retail construction and fit-out sector, the programme represents a significant pipeline of refurbishment activity across a geographically diverse portfolio. Upgrading operational supermarkets can require carefully phased construction, M&E, refrigeration, shopfitting and finishing works to minimise disruption while delivering improvements to existing buildings.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to invest in our existing stores because we know how important the in-store experience is to customers.

“These upgrades will create more space, improve key areas of our stores and make them easier to shop. It’s an important part of how we’re investing in the communities we serve.”

The £300 million commitment highlights the continuing importance of existing-store investment alongside new supermarket development. For major retailers with substantial property portfolios, refurbishment provides an opportunity to modernise customer-facing areas while improving energy efficiency and adapting stores to changing operational requirements.

With 25 locations earmarked for work this year, Aldi’s programme will bring investment to stores from Aberdeen and Stirling to Manchester, Liverpool, London and Bedford.

Aldi stores set for refurbishment

• Arndale, Manchester

• Barnsley Road, Doncaster

• Batley Road, Wakefield

• Brackley Court, Blaby

• Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston

• Brooks Road, Lewes

• Chapel Street, Belper

• Cornhill Shopping Arcade, Aberdeen

• Crown Road, Enfield

• Falkirk Road, Linlithgow

• Grooms Alley, Wellington

• Holyhead Road, Telford

• Holloway Road, Archway

• Knollside Close, Sunderland

• London Road, Blackwater

• Moreland Avenue, Billingham

• Old Beck Road, Harrogate

• Printers Place, Paisley

• Ringtail Retail Park, Burscough

• Rockingham Road, Corby

• Sandbach Road, Congleton

• Springbank Road, Stirling

• St. John Centre, Liverpool

• Stratford Road, Hall Green

• Westville Road, Bedford

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