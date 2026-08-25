The bigger the better: Superdrug commits to significant upsize at Harlequin Watford

Harlequin Watford, Hertfordshire’s leading retail and leisure destination, owned and operated by SGS UK Retail, has announced that Superdrug has committed to a significant upsize that will expand the space by over a third. The upsize follows consistently strong performance at the centre and is a significant vote of confidence in the destination.

Due to expand into the adjacent retail space, the new Superdrug store will span 11,503 sq ft, a 37% increase from its previous 8,400 sq ft space. The upsize will grant a wider range of cosmetics, skincare, healthcare, fragrances, and wellness products, enabling the brand to meet the high customer demand at the centre. At the heart of a wide catchment made up of Watford residents, North Londoners, and office workers, Harlequin remains a hub for everyday essentials, and this major investment reflects the prime positioning the centre offers nationally leading retailers.

The centre has welcomed £16.7 million worth of tenant enhancement over the last 24 months, including a 154% upsize from Goldsmiths in this same month, showcasing huge momentum for the destination and signalling both the success of existing tenants and the destination’s growing value, as brands continue to reaffirm their position.

Harlequin Watford

Robert Jewell, Managing Director of Asset Management at Pradera, commented: “Harlequin is a prime example of active, intelligent leasing done right, where occupiers welcome success and visitors feel understood. Superdrug’s recommitment demonstrates why brands continue to find the centre an attractive prospect worth investing in, and the expanded space will work to serve the needs of the far-reaching catchment.”

Clare Jennings, Property Director at Superdrug: “We’re excited to be extending the store in Harlequin Watford. This investment reflects our continued commitment to bricks-and-mortar retail and allows us to bring an enhanced range of health and beauty products and services to local customers. The new store will feature leading brands, fragrance offerings and our Beauty Studio which provides a range of beauty treatments and piercing services. It will also create new jobs, further supporting the local community.” Time Retail and LM are Harlequin’s retail leasing agents, and Metis and LM lead the leisure leasing. Pradera asset manages Harlequin on behalf of SGS UK Retail. Simon Horner at GCW acted on behalf of Superdrug.

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