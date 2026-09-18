Building Performance Specialist Appoints Managing Director

Building performance and M&E engineering specialist Mesh has appointed Jen Wallace as Managing Director to lead the business in the next phase of its growth.





Jen joined Mesh in 2019 as one of the company’s first employees, progressing from a junior renewable energy consultant to Team Lead, before being appointed Operations Director in 2022. Over the past seven years, she has played a pivotal role in developing the systems, processes and culture that underpin all of Mesh’s services in the construction sector.

Her appointment comes as Mesh continues to broaden its work across the built environment, combining building physics analysis with building services design to help clients and developers to improve the energy efficiency of new housing, public and commercial buildings.

In her new role as Managing Director, Jen now takes responsibility for leading operations, people and culture, sales and marketing, and the day-to-day running of the business.

Commenting on this appointment, Jen said:



“This is an incredibly exciting time to be working in building engineering and the opportunities for Mesh across the built environment are considerable. Developers need to respond to increasingly demanding legislative requirements around energy performance, carbon emissions and overheating caused by a changing climate. Building owners are facing similar challenges which require improving and decarbonising existing facilities to drive down energy costs, transition away from fossil fuels, and maintain occupier comfort.

Digital technology and automation continue to advance apace. We are developing and applying multiple tools to automate the more repeatable data processes to enable our engineers to focus their expertise where it adds the most value to our customers.

Mesh has evolved enormously since I joined the business. However, what has remained consistent is our focus on understanding what clients are trying to achieve and using data-led evidence to help them make better decisions.

Our approach is to bring together building physics and M&E engineering rather than looking at individual issues in isolation. This means we can quantify the impact of different energy strategies and assess the implications on running costs and carbon emissions to achieve the right balance of what is practical and deliverable for every project.

I am extremely proud of the people and culture we have built at Mesh. There is a genuinely shared commitment to improving the sustainability of buildings and the wider environment that we live and work in. I am looking forward to leading the next stage of the business.”

Doug Johnson, Founding Director of Mesh:





“The opportunities ahead are significant. Whether we are working with architects to create better-performing buildings, pushing the boundaries of sustainable design and engineering, or helping organisations develop practical strategies to decarbonise existing facilities, property managers, architects and developers increasingly need joined-up engineering advice backed by robust analysis to inform decision making.

Jen has had a very positive impact on Mesh’s growth. She joined us at a very early stage having worked in the charitable and local authority sectors. She has helped to build much of the operational infrastructure that has enabled Mesh to develop its customer base and services – and maintain a high level of repeat business.





Jen understands the commercial and operational realities and challenges our clients face. Her progression from energy consultant to Managing Director reflects her talent as a business leader in the built environment. I am delighted that she has accepted this role to lead Mesh through its next phase.”

Mesh’s services have continued to broaden as Building Regulations have become more stringent and renewable energy technologies have advanced. Its work now ranges from energy strategies and overheating analysis, operational and embodied carbon assessments, compliance and planning support, through to M&E design, tender specifications and strategies for decarbonising existing buildings.

Mesh also has a number of niche specialisms – working with architects and planning consultants on National Planning Policy Framework HO11 projects that demand innovation and excellence in sustainability and design; developing energy strategies for complex estates and building portfolios needing to reduce energy consumption and accelerate decarbonisation, and embodied carbon analysis such as for M5 planning policy for replacement buildings.

A key priority under Jen’s leadership will be the continued development of digital systems and automation for repetitive tasks and data collection to allow Mesh’s engineers to maximise their time on strategic analysis, problem solving, and developing practical, evidence-based solutions for clients.

For more information, see www.mesh-energy.com or email info@mesh-energy.com.

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