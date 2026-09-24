CIOB reacts to Vocational GCSE announcement

David Barnes

David Barnes, head of policy and public affairs at the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), said: “CIOB welcomes the announcement of new vocational qualifications which will benefit students who may struggle with more rigid academic routes. Construction is a unique industry which offers many great roles both site-based and office-based.



“However, the Government has said Building and Construction could be included as an option, rather than confirming it will be. To help schools and industry plan, we need clarity on what that means, including how subjects will be selected, when consultation will take place and how employers and professional bodies will be involved.



“Our latest research shows there is already a strong appetite among young people to learn more about construction, but that interest is not consistently translating into career choices. Two-thirds (66%) of 2000 16- to 24-year-olds we surveyed have a positive view of construction careers, yet only 30% would consider working in the sector.

“Almost half (45%), however, said construction was not included in the careers advice they received while in education, so for these vocational courses to be successful they must be promoted to students and parents as viable options.

“Consideration must also be given to the fact that further education establishments are already struggling to recruit teachers for built environment courses, so the Government will need to address the key question of where teachers with recent industry expertise would come from.

“We hope ministers will set out a clear timetable for consultation and development, and work closely with industry and professional bodies to ensure any new qualification gives young people a meaningful introduction to the modern construction sector that challenges the perception that construction is solely about physically demanding, site-based work and instead showcases the wide range of professional careers available

“We’re looking forward to contributing to that process and opening up meaningful routes to careers in the built environment.”

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