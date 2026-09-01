Cybersecurity firm Cytix takes 5th floor at Manchester’s 101 Princess Street

Cytix has signed for the entire 4,506 sq ft fifth floor at 101 Princess Street, taking the top floor of the Grade II listed building on a fitted and furnished basis.

The Manchester cybersecurity company moves into the space this autumn, occupying the whole of the top floor including two private external terraces overlooking the city centre. The letting was agreed in line with quoting terms.

The floor was fitted, furnished and brought to market by owner Yakel, which acquired the Princess Street building in 2024 from ABRDN and has been repositioning it floor by floor since. It was delivered with 48 desks, meeting rooms and breakout space, allowing Cytix to commit and move in without a fit-out programme.

The deal leaves the 5,381 sq ft fourth floor as the only remaining conventional office floor at the building, quoting at £24 per sq ft.

Samual Farage, principal at Yakel, said: “When we purchased 101, it was a building with extraordinary bones and a lot of work ahead of it. Working with our design team, Incognito, we’ve redesigned this floor by floor, curating it for an occupier who would value the history. Cytix is exactly the kind of enrepreneurial buisness we set out to attract to the 101 community. Delivering the fifth floor fully fitted and furnished meant they could commit and move in quickly, which is increasingly what occupiers of this size are looking for.”

“The building has come a long way in two years. With Noon, our flex offering trading well on the second floor and plans taking shape for the rest, this letting takes us another step toward a full building.”

Matt Shufflebottom, Director, CBRE, the letting agent for the building said: “Demand for well-priced, fitted and furnished workspace remains strong and we are pleased to see the 5th floor leased to Cytix. Focus now switches to the 4th floor where we can deliver a bespoke fit-out to suit the occupier’s requirements.”

The Victorian warehouse on Princess Street has been the subject of a phased refurbishment programme by Yakel, which owns and manages the building directly. Alongside the conventional office floors, the second floor houses Noon, Yakel’s own serviced workspace brand.

CBRE acted for Yakel. Level Workspace advised Cytix.

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