Vert Projects to Lead Transformation of London’s Iconic Carreras Building

Lazari has appointed Vert Projects as main contractor for a major refurbishment of the landmark Carreras building at Mornington Crescent, creating a new generation of workspace and amenities within one of London’s most distinctive Art Deco buildings.

Formerly known as Greater London House, the building is instantly recognisable for its Egyptian-inspired façade and prominent location between Euston, King’s Cross and Camden. Originally constructed as the Carreras Black Cat cigarette factory, the property was first converted into office accommodation in 1958.

The latest transformation has been designed by architects dMFK and will significantly upgrade the building’s workplace, hospitality, public-facing and external amenity spaces while retaining the architectural character that has made it a local landmark.

At ground level, the project will introduce a new entrance alongside a 6,458 sq ft reception and lounge area. New food and beverage hospitality space and communal co-working facilities will also form part of the refurbishment, supporting a more flexible and contemporary workplace environment.

The existing lightwells will be transformed into external areas for working and relaxation, while the sixth floor will feature a substantial 5,866 sq ft roof garden.

Sustainability, biodiversity and urban greening will play an important role in the rooftop transformation. The redesigned garden will incorporate photovoltaic panels alongside new planting, climbers, green walls and a green roof, significantly increasing the amount of greenery across the building.

Lazari also intends to use the refurbishment to improve accessibility and strengthen the relationship between the property and its surrounding streets, creating a greener and more welcoming appearance around the building.

The latest investment represents another chapter in Lazari’s long-term stewardship of the property. The company acquired Greater London House in August 2007 before completing its first significant internal reconstruction in 2019.

The building has since attracted major occupiers including ASOS. The refurbishment of the fashion retailer’s workspace, designed by Spacelab, subsequently won the British Council for Offices Regional Award for Best Refurbished/Recycled Workplace in 2022.

Vert Projects is delivering the latest scheme under a design and build contract, supported by a specialist construction and engineering supply chain.

Gibberd Architects has been appointed to provide architectural services, with KPA Electrical responsible for electrical design and build and ODH Services delivering the mechanical package. Northvale Construction will undertake demolition works, while Frixos Metalworks has been appointed for structural and architectural metalwork. Further supply chain appointments are expected as the project progresses.

The refurbishment is scheduled for completion in autumn 2027.

By combining the reuse of an established London office building with new workplace amenities, hospitality, landscaping and renewable energy measures, the project will provide a significant upgrade to the Carreras building while preserving the distinctive architectural identity of one of the capital’s best-known Art Deco landmarks.

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