Fitzwilliam Gate opens a new chapter for Cambridge Living

Award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group is proud to announce the launch of Fitzwilliam Gate, a new collection of 70 one to four-bedroom homes in north Cambridge on Saturday 26 September 2026. Located on Histon Road Fitzwilliam Gate brings high-quality new homes to one of the city’s most connected and established neighbourhoods.

Set within the welcoming area of Arbury, Fitzwilliam Gate combines the convenience of city living with the character and familiarity of a well-established, leafy suburb, ensuring these homes will appeal to families, professionals and first-time buyers alike. Well-regarded schools, a wealth of local amenities and the green space of Histon Road Recreation Ground are all close by.

Rebecca Littler, Group Sales and Marketing Director at The Hill Group, comments: “Fitzwilliam Gate opens an exciting new chapter for homebuyers seeking the perfect balance of quality, connectivity and community. Many homes overlook the recreation ground, putting woodland trails, green space and a play park right on residents’ doorsteps, while the buzz of the city centre, top local schools and everyday essentials are all just a short walk away. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a growing family or just looking for the best of city and village living, then this is a neighbourhood that truly suits every stage of life.”

Each home has been finished to a premium specification, featuring luxurious touches throughout, including sleek Caesarstone worktops, fully integrated appliances and soft close drawers in the kitchens, while bathrooms showcase feature framed mirrors and generously sized porcelain tiles. The homes span two to three storeys, with underfloor heating on the ground floor providing extra comfort and flexibility. Many homes feature open-plan kitchen-dining areas with bifold doors opening out onto spacious terraces and gardens.

Residents can also make the most of energy-efficient living with air source heat pumps, EV charging and large triple-glazed windows, whilst each home includes dedicated cycle storage and a private parking space.

Two show homes – a four-bedroom and a three-bedroom home – will open soon, giving prospective buyers the opportunity to see the quality and craftsmanship on offer first-hand.

Arbury is one of North Cambridge’s most established neighbourhoods, known for its strong community spirit, excellent local amenities and the popular annual Arbury Carnival. Fitzwilliam Gate brings residents close to the energy of Cambridge, while still providing a quiet sanctuary to unwind. Within easy reach, residents can explore Kettle’s Yard art gallery, a 13-minute walk away, or Jesus Green Lido, just 19 minutes on foot, while Cambridge Market Square is an eight-minute cycle from the development.

Families will benefit from a broad range of education options nearby, spanning state and independent schools. Mayfield and Arbury Primary Schools are less than a 15-minute walk away, with both rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted. For secondary education, residents have an excellent choice across the city, including Chesterton Community College and Parkside Community College, both rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. Independent options include Cambridge Arts and Sciences and The Leys School.

Fitzwilliam Gate is ideally positioned for commuters to Cambridge’s thriving employment hub, with Cambridge Business Park just a 15-minute cycle and St John’s Innovation Park a 17-minute cycle away. For those working in the city’s growing science and healthcare sector, Cambridge Science Park is only 17-minutes by bicycle, whilst Cambridge Biomedical Campus is just 23 minutes by car. Cambridge Station is also a 15-minute cycle away, connecting residents onward across the city and beyond.

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