Starlight Secures £680m War Chest to Deliver More Than 6,000 UK BTR Homes

Starlight Investments has completed the closing of its second UK Build to Rent fund, securing £680 million in total capital commitments to support the acquisition and delivery of more than 6,000 rental homes across the country.

The capital has been raised through Starlight UK BTR Fund II alongside ancillary investment vehicles, providing significant backing for the global real estate investor’s continued expansion within the UK purpose-built rental market.

The fund is already partially deployed, with three major residential communities currently under construction. Two are located in Manchester, while a further development is progressing in Basildon, Essex.

Among Starlight’s growing pipeline is Trinity Heights in Manchester, a 60-storey BTR tower approaching completion, alongside The Mercantile in Basildon and another major rental community under construction within Manchester’s Greengate neighbourhood.

The latest fundraising represents another substantial injection of institutional capital into the UK’s rapidly expanding BTR development sector. Investors participating in Fund II include institutions from Europe, Asia-Pacific and Canada, combining existing Starlight investment partners with several new entrants.

Significantly, the fund has also attracted government-backed investment. Earlier this year, the National Housing Bank, part of Homes England, committed £100 million as a cornerstone investor in Fund II. The investment is intended to help accelerate Starlight’s pipeline of rental housing in locations where housing supply remains constrained.

Starlight’s strategy is focused on professionally managed rental communities across major regional cities including Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds, together with locations within the London commuter belt. Developments are being targeted towards areas with strong rental demand and access to employment, education and transport infrastructure.

The company’s wider UK platform now comprises 12 BTR communities at various stages from development and construction through to leasing and operation. Starlight says its expanding pipeline is expected to place the business among the UK’s four largest BTR operators by scale as further developments become operational.

Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential at Starlight Investments, said the closing would allow the business to concentrate on execution and the next phase of growth, supported by an established development pipeline and expanding UK team.

The investment comes as institutional capital continues to play an increasingly important role in bringing forward large-scale rental housing. For the construction and residential development markets, Starlight’s £680 million capital raise provides substantial funding capacity for thousands of new homes, creating a significant future pipeline for architects, contractors, consultants and specialist supply chain businesses as schemes progress.

Starlight has operated in the UK since 2020 and, as of May 2026, managed around 4,000 UK homes with approximately £1.1 billion of assets under management.

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