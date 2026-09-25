HG Construction Lands Major Ilford Residential Scheme with 326 Homes Set for Former Department Store Site

HG Construction has been appointed to deliver a major residential development on the site of the former Harrison Gibson department store in Ilford, bringing forward 326 new homes on a prominent east London site that has remained vacant for almost a decade.

The contractor will deliver the new homes in residential towers on Ilford High Road for MP Living, the social housing provider established by real estate investment manager Meadow Partners.

Main construction work can now move forward after MP Living secured the first tranche of grant funding from the Greater London Authority (GLA), marking an important step towards regenerating the long-vacant town centre site.

MP Living is working in partnership with the GLA and the London Borough of Redbridge to deliver the development and will retain ownership and management of the completed homes, providing a long-term approach to the operation of the new residential community.

The project represents a significant intervention in Ilford town centre, transforming a former retail site into much-needed housing while bringing a prominent stretch of the High Road back into productive use.

The Harrison Gibson department store was once an important part of Ilford’s retail landscape, but the site has stood vacant for nearly ten years. Previous redevelopment proposals failed to progress, before MP Living brought forward a new residential-led vision for the site.

Redbridge Council’s Planning Committee unanimously approved the proposals in May 2025, clearing the way for the development team to progress funding and construction preparations.

The scheme also demonstrates the growing role of partnerships between private investors, local authorities and the GLA in unlocking difficult urban sites for housing delivery.

J. Andrew McDaniel, director of MP Living and co-founder and partner at Meadow Partners, said London continued to experience substantial demand for affordable housing while facing major challenges in bringing forward sufficient new supply.

He said the development demonstrated what could be achieved through constructive strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, with MP Living taking a long-term investment position within the affordable housing market.

For HG Construction, the appointment adds another significant London residential project to its pipeline and follows its continued expansion across high-rise housing, affordable homes and purpose-built student accommodation.

With grant funding now beginning to flow and a main contractor appointed, the development is positioned to move into its construction phase, bringing a site that has remained dormant for years back to life.

Once completed, the 326-home scheme will not only deliver new housing but also contribute to the continuing regeneration and residential transformation of Ilford town centre.

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