JLL Expands Global PAFM Partnership with Nestlé Across 130 Countries

JLL has been selected by Nestlé to provide global real estate portfolio services across 130 countries, significantly expanding the relationship between the two businesses and creating an integrated approach to managing the food and beverage group’s international property requirements.

The new assignment covers Nestlé’s diverse portfolio of office, industrial and retail properties and will see JLL provide integrated leasing transaction management alongside strategic real estate advisory services.

The agreement builds on the lease administration services already provided by JLL to Nestlé and brings together expertise from across JLL’s Work Dynamics and Leasing Advisory businesses through a single integrated account structure.

This approach is designed to provide Nestlé with greater consistency and flexibility across regions while improving access to property intelligence and supporting strategic decision-making across its extensive global estate.

JLL will also draw on capabilities from its Valuation and Risk Advisory business, wider Portfolio Services operation and technology division, JLL Technologies.

Technology and data will play a significant role in the partnership. JLL’s proprietary technology platform will provide enhanced intelligence around Nestlé’s real estate portfolio, including the use of JLL Azara, an AI-powered data analysis application developed to allow business leaders to interact with corporate real estate and facilities management information.

The service will also incorporate Horizon, JLL’s proprietary AI platform, which combines public and non-public market intelligence to support investment and capital decisions.

The appointment reflects a wider shift within property and facilities management, where multinational occupiers are increasingly looking beyond the day-to-day management of buildings towards integrated real estate strategies combining property data, technology, portfolio optimisation, workplace requirements and operational efficiency.

Susan Asprey Price, CEO, EMEA Work Dynamics and Global Head of Portfolio Services at JLL, said the business was delighted to support Nestlé as its real estate strategy continues to evolve.

“We look forward to leveraging our integrated global platform to unlock potential for their business worldwide,” she said.

Andy Poppink, CEO, Leasing Advisory, EMEA and APAC at JLL, highlighted cost optimisation, flexibility and supply chain resilience as increasingly important considerations for corporate occupiers.

He said JLL would use its market expertise, global platform and analytics capabilities to support Nestlé in achieving its objectives across the portfolio.

Covering properties in 130 countries, the expanded partnership demonstrates the increasing scale and sophistication of global property and facilities management contracts.

For JLL, the appointment also highlights how traditional property services are evolving through the integration of strategic advisory, leasing expertise, data and artificial intelligence, providing major occupiers with a more connected view of how their property portfolios can support wider business performance.

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