LaSalle Adds £300m-Plus Commitment as UK Property Mandate Reaches £1bn

LaSalle Investment Management has secured an additional commitment of more than £300 million for a UK local authority investment mandate, taking the strategy to £1 billion and providing further capital for investment across the country’s property market.

The expansion represents a significant vote of confidence in UK real estate at a time when institutional investors are increasingly focused on assets capable of delivering resilient, long-term income alongside strong environmental and social performance.

Sophie Simmonds and Philip La Pierre at LaSalle Investment Management

The mandate is being led at LaSalle by Sophie Simmonds and Philip La Pierre, with the additional capital significantly increasing the scale of the investment programme.

For the UK built environment, the commitment has the potential to support further investment across property sectors where long-term institutional capital can play an important role in development, regeneration and the improvement of existing assets.

Residential property, including Build to Rent (BTR), remains one of the areas attracting significant institutional attention as investors look towards professionally managed housing and other living sectors as part of diversified real estate strategies.

The increase in LaSalle’s mandate to £1 billion also comes against a backdrop of continued change across the UK property investment market. Investors are increasingly assessing buildings not simply on location and rental performance, but on energy efficiency, operational performance, sustainability and their ability to meet changing occupier requirements.

This creates opportunities throughout the construction and property supply chain. Institutional investment into new and existing assets can support development, refurbishment, retrofit, building services upgrades and improvements to public realm, while also creating longer-term requirements for asset and facilities management.

LaSalle is one of the world’s major real estate investment managers, operating across a broad range of property sectors and investment strategies. The latest commitment provides the business with substantially greater capacity to pursue UK opportunities on behalf of its local authority mandate.

With more than £300 million of additional capital now committed and the mandate reaching the £1 billion mark, the move demonstrates the continuing importance of large institutional investors to the future of the UK property market.

For developers and the wider construction sector, the deployment of that capital will now be closely watched, particularly as investment opportunities emerge across residential and BTR, regeneration and other areas of the built environment.

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