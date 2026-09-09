Local government reorganisation review: Ensuring continuity in the face of uncertainty

Karen Carter, public sector director at public procurement specialist Pagabo, has shared her thoughts following the government’s announcement on its intention to review plans for local government reorganisation (LGR) and ensure alignment with its wider plan to rewire the state.

Karen said: “This week’s announcement adds another layer of uncertainty for councils that have already spent months planning for reorganisation. Four areas have had their plans withdrawn, another 14 are paused pending review, and the 2027 elections will now be fought on existing boundaries.

“For the teams involved, that’s a lot more work suddenly required without a clear landing point. But the fundamentals haven’t changed. Schools still need building, homes still need delivering, and estates still need maintaining. None of that waits for a structural decision in Whitehall. The risk in moments like this is that authorities press pause on everything, not just reorganisation, and lose a year of delivery to a decision that isn’t theirs to make. It’s vital that local authorities remember that successful transition will depend not only on the governance design, but on collective leadership and the ability to maintain shared action while navigating the road ahead.

“Our advice remains the same as prior to this latest government announcement. That is to keep statutory service delivery moving and focus on decisions that will be unaffected by reorganisation. This means procuring through compliant, flexible routes that transfer cleanly to whatever structure eventually emerges. Similarly, ensure contract, asset and supplier data is in order because that is the groundwork every future authority will need regardless of how new boundaries are formed. Finally, keep the relationships with your supply chain warm so that you can move quickly when clarity comes.

“Uncertainty is not the same as standstill. The authorities that come through this best will be the ones that use the pause to get their house in order – rather than waiting to be told what shape they’ll be.”

For more information and guidance, check out Navigating Local Government Reorganisation – which was recently published by Pagabo.

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