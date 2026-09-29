M Group launches first Sustainability Strategy alongside 2026 ESG Report

Five-year plan commits M Group to 100% electric company cars and a 42% cut in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by FY30, as FY2026 results show emissions are already 20.7% below baseline.

M Group, the UK’s leading infrastructure services partner, has launched its first Sustainability Strategy, turning its environmental, social and governance priorities into a clear set of measurable commitments through to 2032. The move comes after the Group unveiled record levels of revenue, profit and order book in its FY26 results.

Published alongside M Group’s FY2026 ESG Report, the strategy follows the Group’s first Double Materiality Assessment, carried out with independent sustainability advisers ERM. It focuses on seven material outcomes across three pillars: Environmental Stewardship, Social Responsibility, and Trusted Operations.

The Group Operations Board has endorsed the strategy, with each outcome given a named executive owner and sitting within M Group’s risk and assurance processes, with progress reported annually.

The strategy’s headline commitments include:

Climate (by FY30): cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% from the FY22 baseline and Scope 3 emissions intensity per £ value added by 51.6%.

cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% from the FY22 baseline and Scope 3 emissions intensity per £ value added by 51.6%. Fleet (by FY30): move to 100% electric company cars, 80% hybrid operational cars and around 20% electric vans.

move to 100% electric company cars, 80% hybrid operational cars and around 20% electric vans. Skills and engagement (by FY29): reach at least 80% colleague engagement, provide five annual training days for field colleagues and seven for non-field colleagues, grow apprenticeships to more than 6% of the workforce.

reach at least 80% colleague engagement, provide five annual training days for field colleagues and seven for non-field colleagues, grow apprenticeships to more than 6% of the workforce. External accountability (FY27-FY30): target EcoVadis Silver by the end of FY27, report ESG progress every year, and align reporting with the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards with external assurance over key data by FY30.

The accompanying FY2026 ESG Report records:

Independent ESG rating: EcoVadis score up from 56 to 64, earning M Group its first Bronze medal and a place in the top 35% of companies globally. Our Technology and Communications division] has earned a Silver Medal , a recognition awarded to the Top 15% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in the 12 months prior to the medal issue date.

EcoVadis score up from 56 to 64, earning M Group its first Bronze medal and a place in the top 35% of companies globally. Our Technology and Communications division] has earned a , a recognition awarded to the of companies assessed by in the 12 months prior to the medal issue date. Carbon: Scope 1 and 2 emissions 20.7% below the FY22 baseline and carbon intensity reduced from 50 to 16 tonnes of CO2e per £1 million of turnover since 2020.

Scope 1 and 2 emissions 20.7% below the FY22 baseline and carbon intensity reduced from 50 to 16 tonnes of CO2e per £1 million of turnover since 2020. People and safety: £7.5 million invested in training, 87 graduates and 642 apprentices on programmes, zero work-related fatalities, and accident and lost-time injury rates below industry averages.

£7.5 million invested in training, 87 graduates and 642 apprentices on programmes, zero work-related fatalities, and accident and lost-time injury rates below industry averages. Social value and suppliers: at least £75 million of social value recorded and 1,098 supply chain partners evaluated and approved by the Group.



Andrew Findlay, M Group Chief Executive, said: “We support the country’s critical regulated businesses to deliver vital services for communities across the UK, and they need like-minded partners who can help them deliver their binding environmental commitments. Our ambition is simple: to leave things better than we found them – better infrastructure, better careers and a better business for those who come after us.”

Andrew Hunt, Director of ESG and Innovation at M Group, said: “The report shows how we’ve performed; the strategy sets out where we’re going. Each material outcome has an owner and a measurable target or milestone, and we’ll report progress every year. This is the direction our business is heading, will measure, and be held accountable to.”

M Group’s Sustainability Strategy 2027-2032 is available here and the ESG Report 2026 is available here

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