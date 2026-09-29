Major refurbishment at iconic 43 Castle Street in Liverpool

A significant refurbishment programme is underway at 43 Castle Street in Liverpool City Centre, as the Local Authority Pension Fund owner invests in upgrading the iconic and well-known office building to meet evolving occupier expectations and needs.

The works will focus on enhancing both workspace quality and occupier wellbeing, with a full refurbishment of the first floor alongside the introduction of new end-of-journey facilities.

Due for completion in December 2026, the first-floor refurbishment will deliver a range of modern office suites, including spaces with access to private terraces. The redesign reflects changing demand for high-quality, flexible accommodation in central locations.

A further phase, completing in Q1 2027, will see the delivery of new basement end-of-journey facilities. These will include showers, secure cycle storage and dry lockers, supporting more sustainable commuting choices and day-to-day convenience for occupiers.

The building, located in Liverpool’s established commercial quarter and Castle Street Conservation Area, has already undergone upgrades in recent years, including improvements to the reception and selected office floors. This latest programme represents the next stage in its repositioning.

Project management consultancy T&T is advising on the scheme.

Simon Hepple, Project Manager at T&T, said:

“Environmental and social improvements, including diversity, inclusivity, belonging and equity is embedded in all aspects of our advice and project delivery to enhance sustainability and occupant wellbeing, including access to and around the building.”

Letting agent CBRE says the refurbishment is aligned with clear shifts in occupier priorities.

Jade Bushell, Surveyor at CBRE, commented:

“Occupier requirements have shifted significantly over recent years, with businesses prioritising quality, flexibility, ESG and wellbeing in their real estate decisions. This refurbishment scheme reflects those priorities, helping to create an environment that supports modern working practices and enhances everyday occupier experience.”

Suites will be available in a range of sizes, targeting both established businesses and growing occupiers seeking a central Liverpool base with upgraded amenities.

CBRE is sole letting agent.

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